Preview: Blue Jays at Reds

Edwin Encarnacion has his power stroke back and the Cincinnati Reds’ pitching staff is suffering the consequences. Encarnacion and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to clinch a series victory when they visit the Reds for the second of a three-game interleague set Saturday. Encarnacion delivered a pair of three-run homers as the Blue Jays battled back from an 8-0 deficit to take the series opener Friday.

Toronto lost three straight and nine of 12 before posting the second-largest comeback in franchise history Friday and entered the series averaging 2.3 runs over the previous 12 games before exploding in the 14-9 triumph. Encarnacion bookended the scoring with a pair of three-run homers – two of the four blasts hit by the Blue Jays. Cincinnati dropped to 1-5 on the season against American League foes and has lost back-to-back games after scoring 30 runs in three straight wins.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (6-3, 4.05 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (4-6, 3.80)

Happ turned in a quality start at Baltimore on Sunday, allowing one run in six innings to earn the win. The 31-year-old struck out six and did not walk a batter in the start, marking his first start of the season without issuing a free pass. Happ, who started out in the National League, is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA in five career starts against Cincinnati.

Leake picked up a win at Milwaukee on Sunday but continued a rough trend by allowing four runs on nine hits in five innings. The 26-year-old has yielded at least four runs in each of his last four starts and has failed to complete six innings in the last three. Leake will be making his second career start against Toronto after allowing three runs over seven innings June 17, 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto is expected to recall LHP Rob Rasmussen from Triple-A Buffalo to join the bullpen Saturday.

2. Reds LHP Sean Marshall will undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday.

3. Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman allowed four runs Friday snapping a string of 13 straight scoreless appearances.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Blue Jays 6