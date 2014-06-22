Preview: Blue Jays at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are having no trouble scoring runs against the Toronto Blue Jays and managed to hold onto an 8-0 lead in one of the first two games of the series. The Reds will try to keep the bats going when they host the rubber match of the three-game interleague set Sunday. Toronto posted the second-largest comeback in team history by overcoming an eight-run deficit Friday but could not turn the trick twice.

The Blue Jays are having a little trouble in the starting pitching department of late and are losers of 10 of their last 14 games. Cincinnati was not exactly lighting up the scoreboard prior to the series but is having no trouble against the Toronto staff and has gotten home runs from Jay Bruce and Devin Mesoraco in each of the first two games. The Blue Jays are 3-6 on their 10-game road trip that comes to an end Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.08 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (6-5, 1.92)

Dickey left his last start with a groin injury and had his outing pushed back a couple of days for extra rest. The former National League Cy Young Award winner allowed two earned runs in each of his last three starts but five of those six runs came as a result of home runs. Dickey is making his first start at Cincinnati since Aug. 15, 2012, when he was lit up for five runs and 10 hits in six innings as a member of the New York Mets.

Cueto was stuck without a decision Tuesday after allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings at Pittsburgh. The Dominican Republic native was coming off a six-inning, 12-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers but fanned only two against the Pirates. Cueto is 10-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 career interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes left Saturday’s game in the fifth inning with a left knee injury and is day-to-day.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton has hit safely in a career-high 10 straight games.

3. Bruce has three hits, three RBIs, two home runs and six runs scored in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Blue Jays 4