Reds 11, Blue Jays 1: Jay Bruce and Devin Mesoraco each homered for the second straight day as host Cincinnati bounced back from an embarrassing loss by pounding Toronto.

Mike Leake (5-6) allowed one run on four hits in eight strong innings for the Reds, who blew an 8-0 lead before suffering a 14-9 loss in Friday’s series opener. Ryan Ludwick added a two-run single, Joey Votto doubled in a run and scored twice and Billy Hamilton added an RBI for Cincinnati.

Edwin Encarnacion, who keyed Friday’s comeback with a pair of three-run homers, went 0-for-2 with a walk and Colby Rasmus homered for the Blue Jays, who fell for the 10th time in 14 games. J.A. Happ (6-4) started for Toronto and was lit up for eight runs – seven earned – on seven hits and four walks in four innings.

The Reds built up an 8-0 lead for the second straight day as Ludwick singled in a pair in the first inning and Bruce ripped a solo homer to right to make it a four-run gap in the third. Leake singled and scored during a four-run rally in the fourth that was capped by back-to-back RBI doubles by Votto and Brandon Phillips.

Rasmus finally got Toronto on the board with a home run leading off the seventh but Cincinnati got that run and more back in the bottom of the frame. Votto singled and Ludwick drew a two-out walk before Mesoraco connected for a three-run blast.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Jays recalled LHP Rob Rasmussen, who surrendered Mesoraco’s blast, from Triple-A Buffalo prior to the contest while RHP Liam Hendriks was optioned to the minors. … Toronto SS Jose Reyes left the game in the fifth inning with an apparent left leg injury. … Cincinnati recalled RHP Carlos Contreras from Double-A Pensacola and designated OF Roger Bernadina for assignment.