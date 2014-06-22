Cueto, Frazier lead Reds past Jays

CINCINNATI -- Brayan Pena has caught some excellent pitchers during his six-year career, including Justin Verlander last season with the Detroit Tigers.

But Pena particularly has enjoyed being behind the plate for Johnny Cueto’s outings this season for the Cincinnati Reds.

On Sunday, Cueto granted manager Bryan Price’s birthday wish with eight solid innings, and third baseman Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth inning as the Reds rallied to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series.

Cueto (7-5) allowed just one earned run through eight innings, with seven hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts over 120 pitches.

“We speak the same language, not just verbally, but it can be body language too,” said Pena, wearing a red Johnny Beisbol T-shirt after Sunday’s game. “We communicate all the time. We work together between starts. He just battled today.”

Mike Leake also turned in eight frames on Saturday, providing a much-needed respite for the Reds, who used six relievers while trying to stem the tide in Friday night’s loss to the Blue Jays.

“That’s the great thing about this group, Leake and Johnny really picked us up,” said Price, who turned 52 on Sunday. “I‘m very proud of this team. We battled through some things. My mom must have sent some good vibes. Somebody’s taking care of me.”

Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion hit his 24th home run, and third in the series, off Cueto in the eighth.

It was Sunday Bloody Sunday for both teams.

Toronto (42-35) lost second baseman Brett Lawrie when he had his right index finger fractured by a Cueto pitch in the second inning and right fielder Jose Bautista left in the third with left leg tightness.

“It’s definitely tough,” Lawrie said. “We’re big pieces of the puzzle, especially (Bautista). It’s tough on the team to not have all its bullets. We just have to keep on grinding. It was a tough road trip. That’s the way it goes. You want to be on top all the time, but that’s not going to happen.”

In addition, Cincinnati (37-37) lost second baseman Brandon Phillips after five innings with a bruised right heel, but it is not deemed serious.

R.A. Dickey (6-6) pitched eight innings for Toronto, allowing four runs (three earned) with two walks and seven Ks.

“I gave up nine hits, but I think only two or three of them could be described as hard-hit,” Dickey said. “I think all but one of my earned runs over my last four or five starts have come on home runs. That’s tough to overcome, especially against a guy like Cueto. I knew it was going to be a scrappy game from the beginning.”

A defensive miscue led to Cincinnati’s first run when Encarnacion dropped third baseman Juan Francisco’s low throw negating the third out. Right fielder Jay Bruce took advantage with an RBI single to right to put the Reds ahead 1-0.

Toronto loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Center fielder Colby Rasmus’ two-run single with one out put the Blue Jays ahead 2-1.

Cincinnati’s lineup, which collectively was batting .383 with four homers against Dickey, was patient with the knuckleball on Sunday.

In the fourth inning, Bruce doubled and scored on Pena’s double-play grounder to tie the score 2-2.

Cueto led off the fifth with a bunt single, was sacrificed to second and scored when Frazier launched his 17th home run into the right-field stands putting the Reds ahead 4-2.

Cueto appeared to be limping as he walked the last few feet to home plate following Frazier’s homer. He briefly exited the dugout, then returned to pitch the sixth inning.

“I went back to tag up (on Frazier’s homer) and felt it a little bit,” Cueto said. “It was nothing, just a cramp.”

Encarnacion cut Toronto’s deficit to one run in the eighth when he hit a 2-2 pitch from Cueto into the left-field stands.

Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman slammed the door in the ninth with three strikeouts for his 13th save.

“It hasn’t been a good road trip, but that’s baseball,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

NOTES: X-rays revealed a fractured right index finger for Blue Jays 2B Brett Lawrie after he was struck by a pitch in the second inning. ... Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista was replaced by pinch-runner Jose Reyes in the third inning after experiencing tightness in his left leg. Bautista will undergo an MRI on Monday in Toronto. Reyes had a scheduled day off after leaving Saturday’s game in the fifth when he fouled a ball off his left knee. He remained in the game at SS. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning due to a bruised right heel. ... Sunday was Reds manager Bryan Price’s 52nd birthday.