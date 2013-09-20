Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of clinching the American League East as they open their final home series of the season. The Toronto Blue Jays don’t have much left to play for but will try to keep the Red Sox from celebrating as long as possible when they visit Boston on Friday. The Red Sox clinched a playoff berth on Thursday and have a magic number of one to wrap up the AL East.

The Blue Jays helped keep the New York Yankees from drawing closer to a postseason berth by taking two of three this week and battled the Baltimore Orioles tough in their previous series. They will be a factor in the race with series remaining against Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Boston owns the most potent offense in the majors but had some problems with runners in scoring position against the Orioles this week, managing a total of eight runs despite 25 hits.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Esmil Rogers (5-7, 4.47 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Jon Lester (14-8, 3.75)

Rogers is enjoying a stretch of three straight quality starts, including a pair of scoreless appearances. The 28-year-old Dominican allowed three runs on five hits in six innings on Saturday against Baltimore - one more hit than he had allowed in his two previous starts combined. Rogers struck out six while yielding one run on five hits over six frames against Boston on Aug. 14 and did not get a decision.

Lester is riding a string of eight straight quality starts and held the Yankees to one run on three hits over eight innings on Saturday. The 29-year-old issued a total of three walks over his previous three starts. Lester went up against Rogers on Aug. 14 and did not factor in the decision after yielding three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

1. Boston RF Shane Victorino (jammed thumb) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

2. Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion, who hit four of his 36 home runs against the Red Sox this season, will miss the series and the rest of the campaign after undergoing wrist surgery.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia owns a nine-game hitting streak, with four multi-hit games in that span.

