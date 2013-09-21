Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox clinched the American League East on Friday night but still have things left to take care of the rest of the way. The Red Sox will begin the process of locking up the top seed in the AL playoffs when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Boston (94-61) owns the best record in the majors and is trying to hold off the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics for the top spot in the AL.

The Red Sox got seven strong innings from Jon Lester on Friday to earn a 6-3 victory and complete a turnaround from last place to first place in the East. The Blue Jays were a trendy preseason pick to make it out of the East after an offseason of reloading the team but are instead stuck in last, watching Boston celebrate. The Red Sox now get to set up their rotation over the final eight games of the regular season, starting with Clay Buchholz on Saturday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-9, 4.17 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (11-0, 1.51)

Buehrle is limping to the finish with losses in back-to-back starts. The veteran was lit up for eight runs in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 10 and lasted only five innings against Baltimore last Sunday. Buehrle allowed 10 hits against Boston over seven innings on Aug. 15 but limited the damage to one run to grab the win.

Buchholz is making what could be his final start of the regular season as he attempts to prove he is healthy and capable of top-lining the playoff rotation. The Texas native was solid in his first two starts off the DL, allowing a total of one unearned run on five hits in 11 innings. Buchholz scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings against Toronto on May 1 and allowed two runs in eight innings at home versus the Blue Jays on May 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (thumb) was a late scratch on Friday but is not expected to miss much more time.

2. Toronto OF Rajai Davis is batting .347 in 14 games against the Red Sox, his highest average against any opponent this season.

3. Boston CF Jacoby Ellsbury (broken foot) began baseball activities and is still hoping to return before the end of the regular season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 2