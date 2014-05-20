Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox got the day off on Monday and are hoping the extra rest between home games can help them hit the reset button. The Red Sox will try to snap a four-game slide when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Blue Jays had a three-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-2 loss at Texas on Sunday but have won five of their last seven to climb a game above .500 at 23-22.

Boston totaled three runs while being swept by the Detroit Tigers over the weekend and the offense continues to struggle with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox performed better in that area while taking two of three in Toronto last month. The Blue Jays lead the American League in home runs but have been held to four or fewer runs in each of their last five games. Juan Francisco and Edwin Encarnacion each delivered a solo home run in Sunday’s loss and Jose Bautista highlighted Saturday’s win over Texas with a homer.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNET360 (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (2-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (2-3, 4.54)

Happ posted his longest start of the season on Thursday against Cleveland, allowing one run and six hits in six innings to pick up the win. The 31-year-old sandwiched two good starts around one terrible outing in which he lasted only 2 1/3 innings on May 10. Happ has made five appearances - four starts - against Boston in his career, going 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA.

Doubront snapped a six-start winless streak with his best outing of the season at Minnesota on Wednesday, holding the Twins to one run on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Venezuela native has yet to pick up a win in five home starts this season but pitched well in a no decision at Boston on May 6. Doubront has surrendered 10 home runs in 45 career innings against the Blue Jays, including three to Bautista.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox C A.J. Pierzynski is 2-for-25 over his last seven games.

2. Toronto RH Marcus Stroman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday’s loss.

3. Boston’s four-game losing streak is the longest since manager John Farrell took over prior to the 2013 season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6