Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are not heading to the postseason but they are having an impact on the race. The Red Sox will try to knock the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays out of the race and complete a three-game sweep when they host the finale of a three-game series on Sunday. Boston was not able to bury the New York Yankees on the road earlier in the week but have put together a pair of one-run wins in the first two against Toronto.

The Blue Jays lost left fielder Melky Cabrera and blew a pair of late leads in Friday’s 9-8 extra-inning loss, and could not come up with the big hit in a 4-3 setback on Saturday. The Red Sox are testing out new pieces and continue to get strong returns from Mookie Betts, who tripled out of the leadoff spot on Saturday and has four runs scored in the series. Toronto pitchers allowed a total of nine runs in a five-game winning streak prior to coming to Boston but matched that total on Friday as the bullpen faltered, and the team could not get enough from starter J.A. Happ in Saturday’s contest.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (11-12, 3.94 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-5, 3.89)

Dickey turned in a quality start in four of his last five outings and is coming off the best of the bunch, a seven-inning outing at Tampa Bay in which he allowed two runs on as many hits to earn the win. The knuckleball specialist struck out 10 in seven innings and surrendered one run to earn a win at Boston on July 28. Dickey was not quite as sharp against the Red Sox at home on Aug. 26, yielding three runs - one earned - on five hits in six innings.

De La Rosa is winless in his last four starts with a 6.10 ERA and completed six innings only once in that span. The Dominican Republic native did not make it out of the fifth inning at Toronto on Aug. 26, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks without striking out a batter in 4 2/3 frames. De La Rosa is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays since July 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox INF/OF Brock Holt and 1B Mike Napoli are both dealing with illnesses and are day-to-day.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has hit safely in 10 straight games and has six home runs in that span.

3. Boston LF Yoenis Cespedes is 5-for-10 with three RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3