Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

Boston Red Sox fans can be excused for feeling a bit conflicted about the current series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are battling the hated New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. But a win is always better than a loss, and the Red Sox will try to clinch a series victory when they host the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Toronto watched its lead in the East dip to a half-game with a loss to Boston while the Yankees were beating Baltimore on Monday. That result also managed to lift the Red Sox out of sole possession of last place in the East and into a tie for fourth with the Orioles. Boston has won four straight and 13 of 19 behind and offense that is leaning heavily on young players aside from David Ortiz, who narrowly missed his 498th career homer on Monday and instead settled for a pair of doubles in the 17-hit attack that led to an 11-4 victory. The Blue Jays will turn to veteran R.A. Dickey in an effort to even the series while the Red Sox counter with rookie Henry Owens.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (10-10, 4.09 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Henry Owens (2-2, 5.87)

Dickey has not lost since before the All-Star break and is coming off one of his best starts of the season. The veteran knuckleballer scattered a run and four hits in a complete-game win over Cleveland on Wednesday, striking out six without issuing a walk. Dickey has not had much success against Boston in 2015, posting an 0-3 record with a 5.76 ERA in four starts.

Owens is hoping to bounce back quickly from the worst start of his young career after getting pounded for seven runs on six hits and a pair of walks in 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Wednesday. The California native yielded a total of two earned runs in 13 innings over his previous two starts. Owens is facing Toronto for the first time and is 1-1 with an 8.62 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts has hit safely in 13 straight games.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 6-for-11 with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBIs in the last three contests.

3. Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4-for-4 on Monday and is 15-for-26 with nine extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 6