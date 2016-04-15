Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were at their best offensively in a three-game series at Toronto last weekend and are hoping the bats come to life again when they host the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series on Friday. The Red Sox dropped two of three on their homestand-opening series against Baltimore but took the finale to climb back to .500.

Boston has received two quality starts from the rotation in the first eight games and got a much-needed break for the bullpen with Thursday’s off day. The relief corps has been solid despite its extended use, and five relievers helped close out Wednesday’s 4-2 win after starter Joe Kelly needed 116 pitches to get through five innings. That suspect staff is still searching for a way to retire reigning MVP Josh Donaldson, who went 5-for-13 with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored in the series last weekend. Donaldson continued his torrid pace and extended his hitting streak to 10 games to begin the season by delivering a go-ahead, three-run blast in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Yankees, which also extended his streak to seven straight contests with at least one run scored.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-1, 8.10 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (1-0, 6.00)

Dickey was a victim of Boston’s offense last Saturday, when he surrendered seven runs – six earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks in five innings to absorb the loss. The veteran knuckleballer did record nine strikeouts in the setback and has 12 in 10 total innings on the season. Dickey’s rough start last weekend came on the heels of a 2015 campaign that saw him go 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA in six starts against the division-rival Red Sox.

Porcello was the beneficiary of Dickey’s tough outing on Saturday and ended up with the win despite yielding a pair of two-run homers to Jose Bautista among seven hits. The New Jersey native struck out seven and walked one in those six innings and worked through his final three frames scoreless after the early trouble with Bautista. Porcello is 5-7 with a 5.35 ERA in 13 career games – 12 starts – against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox placed 3B Pablo Sandoval (shoulder) on the 15-day DL and optioned OF Rusney Castillo to Triple-A Pawtucket.

2. Bautista has 21 home runs in 56 career games at Fenway Park.

3. Boston RF Mookie Betts is 7-for-14 with four RBIs and four runs scored in his last three contests after going 1-for-13 in the three-game series at Toronto.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5