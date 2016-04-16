Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are hoping that a change at one position can have an impact on several others, and the decision seemed to work for at least one night. The Red Sox and new catcher Christian Vazquez will try to push their winning streak to three in a row when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a four-game series on Saturday.

The pitching staff struggled in the first eight games, prompting Boston to activate Vazquez (elbow) from the disabled list and send fellow young catcher Blake Swihart to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he will begin taking balls in the outfield in addition to catching. Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and showed off his arm with a pickoff at first while guiding Rick Porcello and three relievers to two hits allowed in the 5-3 victory on Friday. The Blue Jays, who dropped two of three to Boston at home last weekend, made the most of their two hits with a pair of home runs from Edwin Encarnacion but could not avoid a third straight road loss. Toronto will try to get the bats going on Saturday against former teammate David Price, who opposes Marco Estrada.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (1-0, 5.73)

Estrada started the season on the disabled list due to a sore back that cropped up at the end of spring training but was activated in time to face Boston at home last weekend. The Long Beach State product dominated over seven scoreless innings, scattering five hits while striking out eight to earn the win. Estrada made two appearances at Fenway Park last season, tossing three hitless innings of relief on Apr. 28 and allowing five runs and seven hits in five innings on June 14.

Price beat Cleveland on opening day but struggled in the home opener on Monday, surrendering five runs and five hits in as many innings without factoring in the decision against Baltimore. The former Cy Young Award winner helped Toronto to the playoffs after being acquired at last season’s trade deadline by going 9-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 11 starts. Price is 16-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 21 career starts against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (shoulder) will meet with Dr. James Andrews next week.

2. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson had his 10-game hitting streak to begin the season come to an end with a 0-for-4 effort on Friday.

3. Boston RHP Koji Uehara has allowed no runs and one hit in six appearances totaling six innings.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 1