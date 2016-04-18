Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays have spent the weekend slowly adjusting their bodies in advance of the earliest start time they’ll have all season. The Red Sox will host the Blue Jays on Monday in the finale of a four-game series and the annual 11:05 start time Patriots’ Day game.

The series started at 7:10 on Friday, went to 4:05 for Saturday and up to 1:35 on Sunday, making the jump to 11:05 less jarring than having to play a Sunday night game before the Monday start as Boston has done in the past. The Red Sox got stellar starting pitching in taking the first two games of the series but watched knuckleballer Steven Wright get knocked around in Sunday’s 5-3 loss. The Blue Jays managed a total of nine hits in the first two games but pounded out 14 on Sunday and got at least one hit from each starter. Leadoff hitter Kevin Pillar was dropped to ninth in order in the win and busted out of a slump with three hits.

TV: 11:05 a.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-1, 10.00)

Happ is in his second stint with Toronto and is thriving so far with a total of three runs allowed in 12 innings. The 33-year-old settled for a no decision in his first start but earned a win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday by surrendering one run on seven hits and three walks in six innings. Happ is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 10 career games – nine starts – against the Red Sox.

Buchholz is hoping to be the latest Boston starter to thrive under the guidance of catcher Christian Vazquez after struggling through his first two starts with recently demoted Blake Swihart behind the plate. Buchholz was rocked for five runs in four innings in his first start at Cleveland and made it one inning longer against Baltimore on Tuesday while still yielding five runs. The Texas native is 13-9 with a 3.40 ERA in 28 career games – 27 starts – against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval is expected to meet with Dr. James Andrews about his injured left shoulder on Monday.

2. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki is 6-for-47 with 17 strikeouts on the season.

3. Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) is scheduled to throw 60-70 pitches in a simulated game on Monday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 2