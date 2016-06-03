Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a solid showing from ace David Price as they begin a three-game series with the surging Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday. The Red Sox gave up 25 runs while dropping the final two contests of a seven-game road trip (3-4), serving up seven home runs - tied for a franchise record - in Thursday’s 12-7 loss to Baltimore.

The timing could not be worse entering a weekend set with the high-powered Blue Jays, who have put a slow start behind them with wins in seven of their last eight games. The one loss in that stretch came against Price earlier in the week at Toronto, where the former Cy Young Award winner was solid through 6 1/3 innings to lead the Red Sox to their only win in the three-game set at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays recovered from that setback to claim three straight over the New York Yankees by a 15-3 margin and pull into Boston 3 1/2 games out of first place. Xander Bogaerts will be looking to extend a 26-game hitting streak, which is tied for the second-longest among shortstops in Red Sox history.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2-6, 4.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (7-1, 5.11)

Dickey allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision opposite Price and the Red Sox on Monday, his shortest start since he lasted 4 2/3 frames at Fenway Park on April 15. He is 6-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 25 games (19 starts) in his career versus Boston. Bogaerts (13-for-36) and right fielder Mookie Betts (10-for-31) have enjoyed their encounters with the knuckleballer.

After giving up six runs in each of his first two starts in May, Price finished the month going 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA over a span of four outings. The most recent came in that appearance at Toronto, when the 30-year-old limited the Blue Jays to five hits but also tied a season low with three strikeouts. The five-time All-Star is 17-2 with a 2.43 ERA in his career against the Blue Jays but will be mindful of slugger Jose Bautista, who is batting .345 with six homers against the lefty.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz slugged his 519th career home run Thursday and is two shy of Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas, who are tied for 19th on the all-time list.

2. Bautista has 22 homers in 60 career games at Fenway Park.

3. Blue Jays SS Darwin Barney is 9-for-17 during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4