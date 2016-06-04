Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays look to keep the pressure on first-place Boston when the American League East rivals continue a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. The Blue Jays have won four in a row and eight of the last nine after opening the set with a 5-2 win over Red Sox ace David Price on Friday.

The victory pulled Toronto within 2 1/2 games of the Red Sox and Baltimore in the division standings after it trailed by seven as late as May 25. Boston has tied its season high with three straight losses and it has dropped six of nine overall, first struggling on the mound to close out a rocky road trip before being stifled at the plate in the series opener. Blue Jays starter R.A. Dickey carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in Friday's contest, which was Toronto's fifth win in the last six meetings. Steven Wright, who is coming off his third complete game of the season, will get the start for the Red Sox opposite Marcus Stroman.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (5-1, 4.46 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (5-4, 2.45)

Stroman has given up seven runs in two of his last three starts, including a 5 1/3-inning appearance against Boston last Saturday. The 25-year-old is 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in five road starts this season and allowed one run in seven frames in his only career start at Fenway Park. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose 26-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, is 6-for-14 with a home run against Stroman.

Wright yielded two runs and four hits in his nine-inning effort at Baltimore on Monday while striking out seven for the second straight outing. He has limited opponents to three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his 10 starts this season. The 31-year-old knuckleballer opened the season allowing three earned runs in 12 2/3 innings over back-to-back appearances against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is hitting. 465 with nine doubles during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna has a scoreless streak of 17 innings.

3. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-22 with two homers and eight RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4