Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

After watching his team play 58 innings in a four-day span, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was grateful for a stress-free win on the eve of Thursday afternoon's finale of a four-game series versus the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. "The fact that we played that game in under three hours, it felt like we were only at halftime," Farrell told reporters Wednesday.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia collected a pair of hits and three RBIs in Wednesday's 5-1 win as the Red Sox improved to 4-3 on their eight-game homestand to open a three-game lead atop the American League East. Waiver-wire acquisition Doug Fister, a loser of eight straight decisions dating to Aug. 22, 2016, could be pitching to keep his spot his in the rotation as he makes his fourth start of the year. His opponent, Toronto left-hander Francisco Liriano, was forced to leave his last start at Detroit due to soreness in his neck but appears on track to start after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday. Second baseman Darwin Barney is in a 2-for-22 slump for the Blue Jays, who are 2-4 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (5-5, 6.04 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Doug Fister (0-3, 6.75)

Liriano was knocked around for five runs on three hits and four walks in two-plus innings against the Tigers, but told reporters he did not want to skip a start following Tuesday's 25-pitch bullpen session. He held Boston scoreless on four hits over 5 1/3 innings on April 19, but was tagged for five runs on seven hits in six innings by the Red Sox on July 1. Pedroia is 7-for-17 against Liriano.

Fister was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and made a decent season debut against his former club, taking the loss with six innings of three-run ball. He did not factor in the decision in his following start, allowing a three-run homer among four hits over five innings. Fister then was touched for six runs at Texas in 3 2/3 innings before giving up three runs in relief versus the Yankees.

Walk-Offs

1. Pedroia has 10 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger went on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to inflammation in his left knee.

3. Red Sox LF Andrew Benintendi is hitless in his last nine at-bats and 2-for-20 over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4