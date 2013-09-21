Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 3: Jon Lester worked seven strong innings and Mike Carp drove in three runs as host Boston clinched the American League East title.

David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia each added an RBI and Daniel Nava scored twice for the Red Sox, who wrapped up their first division title since 2007. Lester (15-8) allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight in his ninth straight quality start.

Boston stranded a slew of baserunners in the early innings before finally breaking through with a three-run seventh to put away the game. Ortiz delivered a bases-loaded single to plate the first run and Carp lined a base hit to center field to cap the rally.

Esmil Rogers (5-8) surrendered two runs on three hits and five walks in 2 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays, who fell to 7-10 against the Red Sox this season. Pinch hitter Adam Lind delivered a two-run homer in the eighth, but Koji Uehara came on to record the final two outs and worked a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Dustin Pedroia led off the first with a double and scored on a wild pitch before Rogers wiggled out of a jam. Boston loaded the bases in the third but ended up with only one run on Carp’s bases-loaded walk, and the Blue Jays missed a chance at a big inning when Lester worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto OF Kevin Pillar was forced into duty as CF Colby Rasmus was hit in the face with a ball while walking out for warmups before the bottom of the first inning. Pillar came in to play left, Rajai Davis moved from left to right and Anthony Gose switch from right to center. … Red Sox CF Jacoby Ellsbury (broken foot) began baseball activities and is attempting to return before the end of the regular season. … Boston RHP Ryan Dempster was informed that he will move to the bullpen for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.