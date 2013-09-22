Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 2: Mark Buehrle worked six strong innings and Adam Lind doubled in a run as visiting Toronto evened the series at a game apiece.

Buehrle (12-9) allowed one run on five hits while striking out five and two relievers bridged the gap to Casey Janssen, who struck out a pair in the ninth for his 33rd save. Rajai Davis and J.P. Arencibia delivered RBI singles while Brett Lawrie added a pair of hits for the Blue Jays.

Clay Buchholz (11-1) was charged with three runs - two earned - on six hits in six innings to suffer his first loss of the season for the Red Sox, who gave a handful of regulars the night off after Friday’s American League East-clinching victory.

Toronto did most of its damage in the fourth inning against Buchholz, starting when Lawrie hit a two-out single and came home on Lind’s double. Moises Sierra and Davis followed with back-to-back base hits, and Buchholz’s own error allowed a third run to score.

Jonny Gomes singled in a run in the sixth, but Buehrle got Daniel Nava to ground into a double play to kill a potential rally. Rookie Xander Bogaerts scored on a groundout by David Ross in the seventh to cut the deficit to 3-2 before Arencibia’s RBI single in the ninth provided some breathing room.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox gave regulars 2B Dustin Pedroia, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia and 1B Mike Napoli the night off. Will Middlebrooks made his first career start at 1B while John McDonald made his first start for Boston at 2B. Ross filled in at C. … The Blue Jays placed CF Colby Rasmus on the disabled list, ending his season. Rasmus was hit in the face by a ball on Friday while on his way to warm up before the bottom of the first inning. … Red Sox CF Jacoby Ellsbury (broken foot) ran and hit off a tee before the game. He could take batting practice in the cage on Sunday.