Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 4: Edwin Encarnacion homered twice for the second straight night as visiting Toronto handed Boston its sixth straight setback.

Jose Reyes and Dioner Navarro each added two hits and an RBI and Anthony Gose drove in a run for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of nine. Drew Hutchison (3-3) allowed one run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings and four relievers bridged the gap to Casey Janssen, who picked up his fifth save.

Mike Carp and Xander Bogaerts each doubled twice and Shane Victorino hit a solo home run for the Red Sox, who never lost more than three straight en route to the 2013 World Series. Clay Buchholz (2-4) suffered the brunt of the damage, yielding five runs - four earned - on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 frames to push his ERA to 6.32.

Encarnacion got it started in the second inning, driving a 2-0 fastball out to left for a solo blast. Reyes sent a bases-loaded single up the middle later in the inning to make it a 2-0 gap and Encarnacion doubled the advantage in the third with a lined two-run blast into the seats above the “Green Monster” in left.

Victorino’s homer in the fourth got Boston on the board but the Blue Jays got that run back on Navarro’s RBI single in the fifth and Gose plated a run with a single to center in the seventh to make it 6-1. The Red Sox made things interesting with three runs in the eighth on back-to-back RBI doubles from Carp and Bogaerts and Brock Holt’s RBI single before Steve Delabar got the final out to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox placed LHP Felix Doubront (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and activated SS Stephen Drew. … Encarnacion entered the game 1-for-21 in his career against Buchholz before taking him out in each of his first two at-bats on Wednesday. … Boston 1B Mike Napoli (flu-like symptoms) got the night off while Carp took over at first and Jonny Gomes moved up into Napoli’s cleanup spot in the order.