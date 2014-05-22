Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 2: Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista hit back-to-back homers in the first inning while Mark Buehrle became the majors’ first eight-game winner as Toronto completed a three-game road sweep of Boston.

Bautista finished with three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair for the Blue Jays, who defeated the Red Sox for the fourth straight time and have won eight of 10 overall. Buehrle (8-1) avenged his only loss of the season to Boston on April 25 by allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings.

Jon Lester (4-6) lasted 6 1/3 innings, but gave up all seven of his runs and seven of his 10 hits over the first two frames to fall to 1-4 at home. Jonny Gomes knocked in a run with a first-inning single while Xander Bogaerts added a solo shot as Boston has lost seven in a row for the first time since ending the 2012 season on an eight-game slide.

Cabrera ignited Toronto’s offense in emphatic fashion five pitches into the opening frame when he drove a 1-0 sinker from Lester out of the park to left. Bautista followed with a mammoth blast of his own on the next pitch, crushing a fastball off the light tower in left-center.

After Gomes made it 2-1 in the bottom half, six of the first seven Toronto hitters reached in the second and Jose Reyes ignited a five-run inning with a two-run single. Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion followed with run-scoring singles after Cabrera drew a walk while a fielder’s choice RBI grounder by Brett Lawrie capped the Blue Jays’ scoring before Bogaerts homered to lead off the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston, which was swept by the Detroit Tigers earlier this week, went winless during a homestand of six or more games for only the second time in franchise history (0-6, June 10-15, 1994). … Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion, who recorded four homers and eight RBIs over the first two contests of this series to become the first player since Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (September 2010) to tally four two-homer games in a month, finished 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. … Blue Jays DH Kevin Pillar singled three times to record his first career three-hit game.