(Updated: EDITS to the 2nd item in the notebook.)

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 2: Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista hit back-to-back homers in the first inning while Mark Buehrle became the majors’ first eight-game winner as Toronto completed a three-game road sweep of Boston.

Bautista finished with three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair for the Blue Jays, who defeated the Red Sox for the fourth straight time and have won eight of 10 overall. Buehrle (8-1) avenged his only loss of the season to Boston on April 25 by allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings.

Jon Lester (4-6) lasted 6 1/3 innings, but gave up all seven of his runs and seven of his 10 hits over the first two frames to fall to 1-4 at home. Jonny Gomes knocked in a run with a first-inning single while Xander Bogaerts added a solo shot as Boston has lost seven in a row for the first time since ending the 2012 season on an eight-game slide.

Cabrera ignited Toronto’s offense in emphatic fashion five pitches into the opening frame when he drove a 1-0 sinker from Lester out of the park to left. Bautista followed with a mammoth blast of his own on the next pitch, crushing a fastball off the light tower in left-center.

After Gomes made it 2-1 in the bottom half, six of the first seven Toronto hitters reached in the second and Jose Reyes ignited a five-run inning with a two-run single. Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion followed with run-scoring singles after Cabrera drew a walk while a fielder’s choice RBI grounder by Brett Lawrie capped the Blue Jays’ scoring before Bogaerts homered to lead off the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston, which was swept by the Detroit Tigers earlier this week, went winless during a homestand of six or more games for only the second time in franchise history (0-6, June 10-15, 1994). … Encarnacion, who recorded four homers and seven RBIs over the first two contests of this series to become the first player since Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (September 2010) to tally four two-homer games in a month, finished 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. … Blue Jays DH Kevin Pillar singled three times to record his first career three-hit game.