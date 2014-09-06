(Updated: UPDATING standings)

Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 8 (10): Yoenis Cespedes’ fourth hit of the night went deep into the triangle in center for a walk-off single as Boston came back to stun visiting Toronto.

Casey Janssen (3-3) came on for the Blue Jays with a two-run lead in the 10th and surrendered four straight singles to cut the lead to 8-7. Dustin Pedroia followed with a sacrifice fly to left to tie it up and Steve Tolleson committed a throwing error at second to re-load the bases for Cespedes, who blasted a single to the deepest part of the ballpark to make a winner out of Tommy Layne (2-1).

Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs on three hits and Mookie Betts had an RBI and three runs scored as the Red Sox snapped an eight-game home losing streak. Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion each hit a two-run homer and Adam Lind drove in a pair as Toronto fell five games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the second American League wild card.

Pitcher Marcus Stroman came on as a pinch runner in the 10th for the Blue Jays and went to third on John Mayberry Jr.’s pinch-hit double before breaking for home on Dioner Navarro’s bouncer over the mound and beating the throw with a head-first slide to score the go-ahead run. Mayberry tagged from second base and scored on a flyout to right field to make it 8-6 before Boston rallied in the bottom half.

Toronto took a 4-3 lead on Bautista’s 30th home run in the sixth and extended it to a three-run advantage when Encarnacion sent a two-run homer across the street and onto the roof of a parking garage beyond left field in the top of the eighth, but Boston fought back in the bottom of the frame. Two singles and a double steal set it up before Betts singled in a run and Bogaerts ripped a two-run double into the gap in right-center to tie it up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto LF Melky Cabrera was removed in the sixth inning due to a right pinky finger fracture. Cabrera also suffered an avulsion of the extensor tendon in the finger and will undergo season-ending surgery. … Boston starter Allen Webster was charged with four runs - three earned - on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings while Toronto starter Drew Hutchison surrendered three runs and six hits in six frames. … Pedroia (concussion) returned after a five-game absence and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.