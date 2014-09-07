(Updated: UPDATES Blue Jays wild card standing in graph 3)

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3: Clay Buchholz allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings as Boston edged visiting Toronto for the second straight night.

Yoenis Cespedes and Christian Vazquez each doubled in a run and Will Middlebrooks added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who have taken the first two of the homestand after dropping eight in a row on their field. Buchholz (7-8) struck out five and scattered four hits while Edward Mujica came on to get the last two outs for his fourth save.

Colby Rasmus homered but the Blue Jays fell six games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second American League wild card. J.A. Happ (9-9) was reached for four runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings after waiting out an 80-minute rain delay at the start.

Mookie Betts led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Dustin Pedroia’s groundout to knot it at 1 before Boston took the lead in the second on Middlebrooks’ RBI single. Cespedes delivered an RBI double to right-center in the third and Vazquez narrowly missed his first career home run with a double high off the wall in left to push a run across in the fourth.

Buchholz cruised through the middle innings but was pulled with one on in the seventh and replaced by Craig Breslow, who left an 0-2 changeup over the plate that Rasmus wrapped around the pole in right for a pinch-hit two-run blast that narrow the gap to 4-3. Burke Badenhop finished up the seventh and Drake Britton worked out of a jam in the eighth before leaving with one on and one out in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox INF/OF Brock Holt did not start and 1B Mike Napoli left in the third inning due to illness. … Mujica got his first save opportunity since taking over the closer job from Koji Uehara and stranded the tying run on second. … Dioner Navarro delivered an RBI double in the first for the Blue Jays, who managed eight hits.