Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 1: Jose Bautista belted a three-run homer and R.A. Dickey pitched seven-plus strong innings to help visiting Toronto avoid a three-game sweep.

Dickey (12-12) won his second straight start while stretching his unbeaten string to four outings after allowing one run and six hits as the Blue Jays closed to within five games of Seattle for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Adam Lind recorded three hits while Kevin Pillar and Bautista contributed two apiece.

Xander Bogaerts drove in a run for Boston, which was without regulars Mike Napoli and Brock Holt because of illness as well as David Ortiz (scheduled day off). The Red Sox’s Rubby De La Rosa (4-6) extended his winless streak to five starts (0-2, 6.20 ERA) after allowing three runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

After De La Rosa retired the first six Blue Jays, Toronto threatened in the third with runners at first and second with none out and loaded the bases with two away before Edwin Encarnacion struck out. The Blue Jays made more noise with three singles in the fourth - a pair with two out after a double play - but did not score.

Anthony Gose walked and Jose Reyes singled to lead off the fifth before Bautista logged his fourth multi-hit game in six September games by belting a 2-0 slider over the Green Monster in left - his 31st home run of the season - to chase De La Rosa. Mookie Betts chased Dickey with a ground-rule double to lead off the eighth before Brett Cecil retired three straight batters - two on strikeouts - and Casey Janssen struck out a pair in a perfect ninth to record his 22nd save in 27 opportunities.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bautista (89 RBIs), who has hit 20 home runs in 47 games at Fenway Park, is 16-for-46 with seven homers and 12 RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak. ... De La Rosa fell to 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in four starts - all since July 24 - against the Blue Jays. ... The Blue Jays won the season series 12-7.