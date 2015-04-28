Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox opened a nine-game homestand against AL East opponents by rallying to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday.

Centerfielder Mookie Betts lined in the game-winning single as the Red Sox (11-9) ended a two-game losing streak and handed Toronto (9-11) its fourth straight loss on its current 10-game trip.

With one out in the ninth, shortstop Xander Bogaerts singled off loser Miguel Castro (0-2) and took second when catcher Ryan Hanigan lined the next pitch to centerfield for a single. The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Betts then hit the next pitch through the drawn-in infielder to win it -- his first career walk-off hit.

It was the third straight hit for Betts, who entered the game batting .189 and walked his first time up and struck out his second.

Closer Koji Uehara worked a perfect top of the ninth -- with two strikeouts -- to raise his record to 2-1.

The Red Sox tied the game with a run in the eighth but would have had more had it not been for two nifty fielding plays by the Jays.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Hanley Ramirez hit a line drive to left-center that was caught by a diving left fielder Dalton Pompey. Betts scored on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly before first baseman Allen Craig took a called third strike and Blue Jays’ third baseman Josh Donaldson jumped high into the air to snare right fielder Daniel Nava’s line drive.

Boston third baseman Pablo Sandoval had a two-run single and a solo homer -- his second home run in as many days and second with his new team -- but left the game in the sixth inning with a sore neck suffered when he dove face-first catching a popped bunt.

Blue Jays rookie second baseman Devon Travis had two hits, including his sixth homer of the young season, and rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez worked 5 2/3 innings and was in line for the win before the Red Sox rallied.

The Blue Jays reached Boston starter Joe Kelly for three runs in the first, catcher Russell Martin capping the rally with a two-run double. Travis, who singled in the first, homered in the third and centerfielder Kevin Pillar singled home a run in the fifth.

The RBIs were the 11th and 12th of the season for Martin, who signed a free agent contract with the Jays during the offseason.

Kelly needed 33 pitches to get out of the first inning, with shortstop Jose Reyes starting the rally with a single. He swiped second and scored when Travis singled to right. Martin’s two-run hit came with two outs, on the fourth 3-2 pitch he saw in the at-bat.

Staked to the lead, Sanchez could not stand the prosperity. He walked the first two hitters but got a break when Martin caught center fielder Mookie Betts attempting to steal. Designated hitter David Ortiz went against the shift and doubled to left, and, after left fielder Hanley Ramirez struck out, Sandoval delivered his two-run hit to left.

Kelly struck out six of the seven hitters he faced in the second and third innings, but the one he didn’t strike out was Travis, who crushed the home run to left field.

Kelly then walked the first two hitters in the fourth before center fielder Kevin Pillar, after twice failing to get a bunt down, singled home the fifth run.

Sandoval ripped his homer with one out in the bottom of the inning. With two out in the fifth, Betts doubled and scored when Sanchez fielded second baseman Dustin Pedroia’s high chop and threw wildly to first.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 33 minutes by the threat of rain -- the tarp not on the field. ... Boston 1B Mike Napoli was out of the Red Sox lineup due to illness. ...RF Jose Bautista returned to the Toronto lineup as the DH after missing five games with a sore right shoulder. He is still not 100 percent but was OK to hit. Bautista came in with 20 home runs in 47 career games at Fenway Park -- one every 8.7 at-bats. ... The Red Sox recalled RHP Steven Wright from Triple-A Pawtucket and sent RHP Heath Hembree back to Triple-A after he gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday, his one day back with the big club. ... Toronto 2B Devon Travis, LF Dalton Pompey and 3B Josh Donaldson came into the game tied for third place in the American League with six doubles. ... RHP Drew Hutchison (2-0) starts the second game of the series for Blue Jays, facing RHP Clay Buchholz (1-2). Buchholz hasn’t won since Opening Day. ... The NCAA Division III-champion Trinity hockey team was honored on the field before the delayed start.