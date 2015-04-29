Blue Jays 11, Red Sox 8

BOSTON -- This time the Toronto Blue Jays did not blow the lead.

The Jays, who failed to hold a 5-2 lead and lost their fourth straight game Monday night, overcame an early four-run deficit and stroked 17 hits and topped the Boston Red Sox 11-8 on Tuesday night.

The game lasted 4:01 and the teams combined to throw 371 pitches.

After falling behind 4-0 after two innings, the Jays (10-11) knocked Clay Buchholz out with a five-run third and never trailed. Designated hitter Jose Bautista drove in three runs, one with his fifth homer of the season; third baseman Josh Donaldson had three hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs; first baseman Edwin Encarnacion drove in a pair and center fielder Kevin Pillar collected three hits and a walk.

Bautista’s homer was his 21st at Fenway Park, and he has reached base in his last 17 games at the old ballpark.

The Red Sox have lost five of their last seven and have allowed 34 runs in their last three games.

Toronto starter Drew Hutchison, bidding for his third win in as many decisions, failed to make it through the necessary five innings, leaving with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth of a 9-5 game. Marco Estrada relieved and almost got out of the inning unscathed -- but he did walk in a run with two outs.

Estrada (1-0) worked through the seventh, not allowing a hit in three innings. Aaron Loup relieved and struck out the first two hitters in the eighth before designated hitter David Ortiz doubled and scored ahead of Hanley Ramirez’s 200th career home run -- his ninth of the season, one shy of Ortiz’s 2006 club record for homers before May 1.

Liam Hendriks relieved and needed one pitch to end the inning. After Donaldson hit his fifth homer, Brett Cecil worked the bottom of the ninth and got his first save.

Buchholz, who hasn’t won since Opening Day, yielded five runs (four earned) and six hits in 2 2/3 innings to fall to 1-3.

Boston third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who left Monday’s game with a sore neck, had four hits, including two doubles and his first hit in 18 at-bats right-handed this season.

Monday’s hero, Mookie Betts, posted two hits and two RBIs in the loss.

Danny Valencia, a career third baseman playing left field, turned Sandoval’s fly ball down the left-field line into a double that led to Boston’s four-run second inning.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went the other way for an RBI single. Catcher Ryan Hanigan walked, and Betts dropped a single into short right to make it 2-0. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia grounded an RBI single through the middle, and Ortiz brought in the fourth run with a bloop single to left.

The Jays came right back and chased Buchholz in the third. The right-hander walked center fielder Kevin Pillar, and the hit parade then started -- three straight before a sacrifice fly by Bautista and then two more RBI hits around a strikeout.

That was it for Buchholz

A two-out rally aided by two balks committed by reliever Edward Mujica produced three runs in the Toronto fourth, Encarnacion delivering his second RBI single in as many innings.

The Red Sox chipped a run off their deficit in the bottom of the fourth, but Blue Jays shortstop Robin Goins tripled home a run in the fifth.

Betts walked with the bases loaded to force in a run in the fifth, cutting Toronto’s lead to 9-6.

NOTES: The Blue Jays placed SS Jose Reyes on the 15-day disabled list with a cracked left rib and recalled INF Jonathan Diaz from Triple-A Buffalo. The switch-hitting Reyes played six games with the injury, batting only right-handed, and had just four singles. ... With 1B Mike Napoli missing his second straight game because of illness and the team needing an extra body, the Red Sox recalled OF Jackie Bradley Jr. from Triple-A and returned RHP Steven Wright to Pawtucket after he spent one day with the team. ... Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey takes his fifth crack at his first 2015 victory when he takes an 0-2 record and 5.25 ERA to the mound to face Boston RHP Rick Porcello in the series finale Wednesday.