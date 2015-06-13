Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 10

BOSTON -- Catcher Russell Martin hit a go-ahead three-run triple as the Toronto Blue Jays scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning and rallied from a seven-run deficit and extended their winning streak to nine games with a 13-10 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Martin’s triple to deep center field highlighted an inning when the Blue Jays scored all their runs before an out was recorded. Toronto sent 12 batters to the plate and had nine hits in the inning against three Boston relievers, including two who did not get an out.

Second baseman and Ryan Goins began Toronto’s comeback with an RBI-double to center off Matt Barnes. Shortstop Jose Reyes singled to right to bring him home and right fielder Jose Bautista’s sharp single to left off Junichi Tazawa (0-2) scored Reyes to make it a one-run game.

Chris Colabello, reached safely at first and was credited with the tying RBI on Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s error.

First baseman Justin Smoak, who was a triple shy of the cycle, capped the inning with a two-run home run off Tommy Layne that gave Toronto a 13-8 lead.

The meltdown sent the Red Sox (27-35) to their fourth straight loss and they fell a season-high eight games under .500

Boston scraped together a run in the eighth on shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ single to right and had the tying run at the plate after designated hitter David Ortiz loaded the bases, but first baseman Mike Napoli struck out to end the inning.

Center fielder Rusney Castillo’s ninth-inning, two-out double brought home the Red Sox’s final run, but second baseman Dustin Pedroia struck out to end the game.

Steve Delabar (2-0) earned the win after right-hander Drew Hutchison was torched for eight earned runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings

Left-hander Brett Cecil gave up one run on a hit in 1 1/3 innings but still earned his third save.

Right-hander Joe Kelly was charged with four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Before squandering the lead, the Red Sox sent 11 men to the plate and scored five times in the first. Ortiz had a two-run double ahead of back-to-back home runs by Sandoval and center fielder Mookie Betts.

Betts gave fans a scare when he collided with the wall in the center field triangle pursuing a second-inning fly ball Justin Smoak that turned into a one-run triple. Betts stayed in the game after being checked out, but was subbed out to start the third.

Pedroia added to the damage in the fourth with a three-run homer over the Monster to stretch Boston’s lead to seven.

Toronto scored three times in the fifth on a double by Goins, a groundout by Reyes and single by third baseman Josh Donaldson.

NOTES: Blue Jays LF Chris Colabello, an Assumption, Mass., native, made his Fenway Park debut and was 1-for-5. Colabello is batting .336 in 34 games with Toronto. ... Blue Jays starting RHP Drew Hutchison had received a major-league best 8.66 runs of support in 12 starts this season. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell called LHP Wade Miley’s dugout outburst on Thursday “unacceptable.” ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (left hamstring soreness) had the day off. Brock Holt was in left field and SS Xander Bogaerts batted third in place of Ramirez. ... RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after the Red Sox placed LHP Craig Breslow on paternity leave. ... Tonya Carpenter, a 44-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a broken bat at Fenway Park on June 5, was released from a local hospital on Friday.