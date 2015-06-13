Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4 (11)

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays blew a four-run lead, but pulled out their 10th straight victory when Russell Martin clubbed a leadoff home run in the 11th inning to give his team a 5-4 victory over the staggering Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Toronto catcher, a major free agent acquisition by the Blue Jays during the offseason, hit a 2-and-0 pitch from right-hander Matt Barnes (2-2) for his 10th home run of the season, as the Jays won 10 in a row for the first time since an 11-game streak two years ago.

Martin hit a three-run triple during a nine-run seventh inning Friday night.

The Red Sox dropped their fifth straight and fell to 27-36).

The home run made a winner of left-hander Aaron Loup (2-3), with left-hander Brett Cecil pitching the bottom of the inning for his fourth save, his second in as many games.

On Friday night, the Blue Jays (33-30) rallied from an 8-1 deficit and beat Boston, 13-10. Saturday, it was the Red Sox who came back, but to no avail.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Ryan Goins both had their second straight two-hit games for the Jays, Pillar driving in one run and Goins two in a three-run second inning against Boston starter Clay Buchholz.

But third baseman Pablo Sandoval singled home two runs in a three-run fourth and designated hitter David Ortiz hit a game-tying solo home run off starter R.A. Dickey in the sixth.

Sandoval left the game after six innings because of right quad tightness.

Still reeling from Friday night, the Red Sox saw the Blue Jays go ahead, 4-0, through 3½ innings.

Boston failed to score to that point because right fielder Jose Bautista took a home run away from Red Sox center fielder Rusney Castillo leading off the home third.

With two out in the fourth, Pillar and Goins both singled and shortstop Jose Reyes brought home a run with the Blue Jays’ eighth single in 3 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox came back in the bottom of the inning, with the help of the second and third passed balls by Martin. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts plated a run with a single and Sandoval added his two-run hit.

After Dickey retired five straight batters through the fifth, Ortiz led off the sixth by hammering a 2-and-0 pitch for his third career home run off Dickey.

NOTES: Boston CF Mookie Betts, who sustained a sprained lower back and facial cuts crashing into a fence Friday night, was out of the Boston lineup, manager John Farrell calling him day-to-day. ... Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez, who missed Friday night’s game because of a sore hamstring, returned and struggling 1B Mike Napoli sat out. ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada, who has won both June starts after going winless in May, faces Boston rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez in Sunday’s series finale. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rodriguez (2-0, 0.44 ERA) is the first pitcher in baseball history to go at least six innings while allowing no more than one run or three hits in his first three starts, and he also is the first pitcher to start a career with three straight starts of at least six innings, one earned run or fewer and seven-plus strikeouts since earned runs became an official stat 103 years ago.