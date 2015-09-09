Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 1 (10 innings)

BOSTON -- Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson took another step toward winning the American League Most Valuable Player Award on Tuesday night.

Donaldson led off the 10th inning with a triple that led to a double crew chief review -- first to see if it was a home run and then to determine if he was out or safe at third. He eventually scored on shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s single to key a four-run inning that gave the Blue Jays an important 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The win, coupled with the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in New York, increased the Jays’ lead in the AL East to a game and a half.

The Red Sox saw their four-game winning streak end, and they dropped back into last place in the East, a game behind the Orioles.

Donaldson missed his 38th homer of the season by inches -- if at all -- when his high fly ball off Alexi Ogando (2-1) hit the top of the left field wall. Right fielder Jose Bautista flied to short center, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion walked. Tulowitzki then snapped the tie with his second hit of the game, to the delight on the impressive number of Toronto fans in the stands.

First baseman Chris Colabello followed with his second hit to score another run, and Ogando balked home the third run of the inning. After a wild pitch, center fielder Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly to left. Colabello would have been out at the plate on left fielder Brock Holt’s throw, but catcher Blake Swihart dropped the ball while making the tag.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (7-5) worked a scoreless ninth for the win, and righty Roberto Osuna finished up in what became a non-save situation.

R.A. Dickey, taking his first shot at his 100th career win, was pulled after six innings and just 80 pitches. He allowed one run on four hits. Dickey remains unbeaten in 10 starts (7-0) since his last loss on July 9.

Boston starter Henry Owens battled through 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. The rookie pulled with two on in the sixth after 95 pitches. Right-hander Jean Machi, the first of five Red Sox relievers used in the game, came on and got a double play to end the threat.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, off the disabled list after not playing since July 22, returned and went 1-for-4. He left the game after the ninth inning.

First baseman Travis Shaw homered for the Red Sox run in the second inning after the Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first without a hit.

Left fielder Ben Revere was hit by the second pitch of the game and took second when Bautista drew a one-out walk. Revere and Bautista then pulled a double steal (Revere’s 25th stolen base between the Phillies and Jays), and Encarnacion grounded out to score Revere.

It was Encarnacion’s 26th RBI in his last 16 games.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman, who was supposed to miss the entire season with a knee injury, will come off the disabled list to start against the Yankees on Saturday. ... LHP Mark Buehrle, who has never missed a start, was scheduled for Saturday but was sent back to Toronto to get a cortisone shot in his left shoulder and will pitch next Tuesday in Atlanta. ... 2B Dustin Pedroia came off the DL and was in the Boston lineup for the first time since July 22. ... The Red Sox summoned RHPs Matt Barnes, Jonathan Aro and LHP Rich Hill from the minors. ... The Jays recalled RHP Steve Delabar and INF Matt Hague (the International League batting champ and MVP). ... RHP Drew Hutchison, hammered in two starts at Fenway Park this season and 13-3 overall despite a 5.07 ERA, starts for the Jays in the series finale on Wednesday night. RHP Joe Kelly goes for his eighth straight win for Boston in that game. ... The Red Sox open the 2016 season at Cleveland while the Jays are at Tampa Bay -- both on April 4.