Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3

BOSTON -- Russell Martin’s two-out, two run single in the eighth inning capped a four-run inning for the Toronto Blue Jays en route to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the annual morning Patriots’ Day game at Fenway Park.

Martin’s decisive hit came off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who entered in relief of a shaky Koji Uehara in a 1-1 game with one out in the eighth and struck out Edwin Encarnacion, but allowed a bases-loaded walk to Troy Tulowitzki.

Michael Saunders drove in the tying run on his groundout earlier in the inning.

Travis Shaw’s two-out double in the ninth scored Dustin Pedroia from first to bring Boston within two runs and Hanley Ramirez singled up the middle to make it a one-run game.

David Ortiz pinch hit for Chris Young with two outs, much to the delight of the Fenway crowd, but he struck out looking to end the game.

J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out four for Toronto (7-7), which split its four-game series with Boston after winning the last two.

Drew Storen allowed two runs in the ninth but still claimed his first save.

Clay Buchholz took a no-decision after tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings for the Red Sox (6-6), giving up six hits while walking two and striking out a pair.

Uehara (0-1) was charged with all four runs and walked two in a third of an inning.

Shaw, Ramirez, and Josh Rutledge each had an RBI for Boston, which had seven hits and committed an error.

The Red Sox fell to 69-52 on Patriots’ Day after winning 11 of the last 15 games on the date.

Rutledge gave Boston an early lead on his RBI-double with two outs in the second.

Buchholz did his part in keeping Toronto’s offense quiet after its 14-hit outburst Sunday, but a usually stable arm in Uehara cost him his first win of 2016.

Uehara allowed a leadoff infield single to Kevin Pillar, who advanced to second on a throwing error by third baseman Rutledge.

A Justin Smoak walk and a Christian Vazquez passed ball put runners on second and third with nobody out.

Saunders’ groundout tied the game and Uehara hit Josh Donaldson and walked Jose Bautista to load the bases before departing.

Kimbrel whiffed Encarnacion on a 99-mile-per-hour fastball before walking Tulowitzki.

Chris Colabello entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth for the Blue Jays after being hit in the head with a fastball Sunday, but grounded into a double play.

NOTES: Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and actor/producer Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrays Bauman in the upcoming film “Stronger,” threw out the ceremonial first pitches. Bauman lost both of his legs in the April 15, 2013 bombing that claimed the lives of Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi, Martin Richard, and later MIT police officer Sean Collier and Boston police officer Dennis Simmonds, and injured hundreds more. ... Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ was the first southpaw starter the Red Sox faced in 12 games this season. In 1996, Boston waited 13 games before encountering a lefty starter -- Baltimore’s David Wells. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz had the day off Monday and was replaced by 1B Hanley Ramirez. 1B/3B Travis Shaw started at first and was the cleanup hitter. ... On Tuesday, Toronto is at Baltimore and Boston hosts Tampa Bay to open respective three-game series.