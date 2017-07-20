Pomeranz reaches 10 wins as Red Sox top Jays 5-1

BOSTON -- Drew Pomeranz became Boston's second 10-game winner, and Dustin Pedroia drove in three runs, powering the Red Sox to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The win extended the Red Sox's lead in the American League East to three games over the Tampa Bay Rays and 4 1/2 over the New York Yankees, both losers earlier in the day.

Pomeranz (10-4) allowed only an unearned run -- keyed by Pedroia's first error in 115 games -- and three hits in 6 2/3 innings en route to his fourth consecutive win. He is 7-1 in his past eight decisions since a dugout confrontation with manager John Farrell.

The Red Sox (54-42) are 9-2 in Pomeranz's past 11 starts, and he has beaten the last-place Jays twice this month.

Pomeranz's 6 2/3 innings helped a tired bullpen. Heath Hembree and the just-recalled Ben Taylor finished.

Deven Marrero and Pedroia both had two-out, two-run singles in a four-run second inning aided by a Josh Donaldson error. Pedroia, who has 10 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak, then delivered another two-out RBI single off Aaron Sanchez (1-3) in the fourth.

Pedroia collected his third and fourth two-out hits with runners in scoring position in the first three games of the series. He is 18-for-38 (.487) with two outs and runners in scoring position this season.

Sanchez, 15-2 last season before suffering through an injury-plagued 2017, lasted four innings and saw his four-game winning streak against the Red Sox snapped.

The Blue Jays (43-51) fell 10 games behind Boston and two games behind the fourth-place Baltimore Orioles in the East.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the second inning despite several baserunning mistakes -- one leading to a double play. Marrero's bouncing single up the middle brought home the first two runs, and Pedroia delivered the next two.

Pomeranz got double-play grounders in the second and third innings.

Pedroia's second RBI hit was a roller to short that scored Mookie Betts from second in the fourth. Troy Tulowitzki charged Pedroia's softly hit grounder and tried to barehand the ball before it got by him.

Pedroia's error led to Jose Bautista's sacrifice fly that got the Blue Jays on the board in the fifth.

Pedroia's 114-game streak without an error was the longest by a second baseman since Darwin Barney had a 141-gamer with the Cubs in 2012. Barney, now with the Blue Jays, hit the ball that ended Pedroia's streak.

NOTES: Boston SS Xander Bogaerts missed his second straight game with a right hand injury, but the hope is he can play Thursday in the series finale. ... The Red Sox recalled RHPs Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin from Triple-A Pawtucket. They sent RHP Hector Velazquez, Tuesday night's winning pitcher, and LHP Brian Johnson, Tuesday's starter, back to Triple-A Pawtucket. ... 3B Pablo Sandoval cleared waivers and became a free agent, with the Red Sox owing him almost $50 million. He reportedly was close to re-signing with the San Francisco Giants. ... The Jays placed RHP Mike Bolsinger, Tuesday night's loser, on the 10-day disabled list with knee inflammation and recalled RHP Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Buffalo. Valdez pitched four scoreless innings Wednesday. ... RHP Joe Smith, slated to come off the DL, instead was set for one more rehab effort at Buffalo and should rejoin the Jays on Friday. ... LHP Nelson Liriano, who left his last start with neck stiffness, passed all tests and will start against Boston RHP Doug Fister in the Thursday matinee.