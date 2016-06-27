Preview: Blue Jays at Rockies

Troy Tulowitzki returns to the familiar surroundings of Coors Field on Monday as the veteran shortstop leads the Toronto Blue Jays into the opener of a three-game interleague series versus the Colorado Rockies. The 31-year-old Tulowitzki, who played in parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies, joined veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins in being shipped to Toronto in a late-night, blockbuster deal 11 months ago for Jose Reyes and a trio of right-handed pitching prospects.

“Obviously, mixed emotions,” Tulowitzki told MLB.com of returning to Coors Field, where he batted .321 and belted 106 homers. “(I‘m) excited to play in front of the fans again. It’s been a lot of years there, so to kind of give back to them and get a chance to see the field again, (see) some friends on the team, some coaches (will be fun).” Tulowitzki hasn’t been having much fun of late with Toronto dropping five of its last seven, even though he belted a solo homer in Sunday’s 5-2 setback to the Chicago White Sox. Mark Reynolds also went deep with a walk-off, two-run shot in the ninth inning on Sunday as Colorado salvaged a split of its four-game series against Arizona with a 9-7 victory.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.70 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (4-3, 4.80)

Estrada recorded his 11th consecutive start of six-plus innings with five or fewer hits allowed in each contest on Tuesday, although it came as he suffered his first loss since April 27. The 32-year-old allowed three runs on two hits versus Arizona to spoil his second eight-strikeout performance in three outings. Estrada picked up the win in his last encounter with Colorado as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014, although he yielded seven runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in the process.

Gray suffered from right arm fatigue in his last start on Wednesday, permitting four runs and five walks in four innings of a no-decision against the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old declared himself ready to go after completing a short bullpen session without issue. Gray, who has been taken deep seven times in his last six outings, has found success pitching at Coors Field with a 2-0 mark this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is 24-for-61 with eight doubles, three homers, 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his last 15 contests.

2. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has hit safely in five straight games and 16of his last 17.

3. The Rockies are 3-3 in their last six games despite erupting for 51 runs in that span.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Blue Jays 4