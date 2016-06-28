Preview: Blue Jays at Rockies

Carlos Gonzalez is enjoying a torrid display at the plate, with former teammate Troy Tulowitzki and the Toronto Blue Jays receiving an up-close-and-personal view of the latest performance. The 2010 National League batting champion looks to keep his hot hand on Tuesday as the Colorado Rockies vie for an interleague series victory against the visiting Blue Jays.

Gonzalez belted a three-run homer in Colorado’s 9-5 triumph on Monday and is 23-for-52 with four blasts, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored in his last 12 contests. The 30-year-old Venezuelan has throttled Toronto to the tune 16 hits in 43 at-bats over 11 career games but is just 2-for-9 lifetime versus Tuesday starter J.A. Happ. While the Rockies have scored 65 runs en route to winning five of their last eight contests, the Blue Jays have cooled off by losing six of their last eight. Edwin Encarnacion belted a pair of homers and Devon Travis went deep for the second time in three contests in the opener, but both stars will receive their first look at Tuesday starter Eddie Butler.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (9-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-4, 6.71)

Happ recorded his third straight victory on Wednesday after allowing two runs and six hits in five innings of a 5-2 victory over Arizona. The 33-year-old saw his pitch count elevate after issuing four walks, giving him 30 on the season - just two shy of his total last year. Happ owns a 3-0 career record and 2.36 ERA versus the Rockies while limiting them to a .200 batting average.

Butler’s struggles continued on Thursday as the 25-year-old yielded six runs for the second straight outing and matched a season high with 11 hits in a no-decision versus Arizona. Butler is 0-3 in his last seven outings, with eight homers allowed in his last five contests. He also has struggled with his control, permitting eight walks in his last four starts after issuing four free passes in his previous seven appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 contests.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado has registered eight RBIs and seven runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak.

3. Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in his last two contests and just 3-for-28 in his last seven.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rockies 5