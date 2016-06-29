Preview: Blue Jays at Rockies

Troy Tulowitzki admitted he was able to drink in "a cool moment" at Coors Field after receiving a standing ovation in his initial at-bat against his former team. After belting a solo homer the following night, Tulowitzki will look to provide an encore for the Toronto Blue Jays in their finale of the three-game interleague set versus the host Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

Acquired in a blockbuster deal 11 months ago, Tulowitzki was one of many who helped Toronto overcome Mother Nature in addition to an early three-run deficit and slug its way to a 14-9 victory on Tuesday. The win was the Blue Jays' third in nine outings overall and first in eight tries at Coors Field. Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez continued his torrid stretch by going deep in his third straight contest while driving in five runs on Tuesday to improve to 27-for-57 with five homers and 21 RBIs in his last 13 games. Nolan Arenado has eight RBIs and nine runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak for the Rockies, who are just 5-4 despite erupting for 74 runs during their last nine contests.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (7-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (0-1, 2.55)

Sanchez owns a 6-0 mark with a 3.33 ERA in his last 11 starts after allowing two runs in six innings of a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The 23-year-old has fared well on the road, posting a 5-0 mark and 2.48 ERA while permitting just three homers in nine starts. Sanchez will receive his first look at Colorado in his young career.

Anderson permitted two runs and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, but the bullpen didn't do him any favors as the 26-year-old settled for a no-decision versus Arizona on Friday. Anderson has kept the ball in the park in all three outings and surrendered only five runs and three walks in 17 2/3 innings. Anderson has pitched well in both outings at Coors Field, but has yet to record a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 2B Devon Travis is 10-for-21 with two homers, five RBIs and as many runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon has 17 hits, 12 RBIs and as many runs scored in his last nine contests.

3. Blue Jays RHP Gavin Floyd suffered a torn lat muscle and will miss 8-to-12 weeks, according to MLB.com.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Rockies 4