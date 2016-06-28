Six-run inning propels Rockies past Blue Jays

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies spoiled the return of Troy Tulowitzki to Coors Field, beating the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to one big Carlos Gonzalez swing followed by a six-run rally.

This is just the Blue Jays’ third trip to Coors Field, where they have played and lost seven games.

The Rockies were in Chicago when they traded Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays almost a year ago on July 27. When he stepped to the plate for the first time in the second inning Monday, catcher Nick Hundley, respectful of the moment, walked halfway to the mound to let Tulowitzki bask in the crowd’s affection. He received a loud 30-second ovation and doffed his helmet in several directions before stepping in the batter’s box.

Tulowitzki then struck out on eight pitches, taking a slider for strike three.

“It was a cool moment for me,” said Tulowitzki, who went 0-for-4. “Brought back a lot of memories. It was great to see the fans react in that way, definitely exciting.”

Gonzalez, whose grand slam put the Rockies ahead by one run Sunday against Arizona, hit a three-run homer in the sixth that cut Toronto’s lead to 4-3. It was his 17th homer of the season and came against starter Marco Estrada, who retired 12 straight batters at one point and allowed two singles through five scoreless innings. He stymied the Rockies with his changeup but threw one to Gonzalez with the count 2-2, and he lofted it to the right-field stands.

“He walked me the first at-bat and struck me out with a great changeup,” Gonzalez said. “That at-bat, he threw me a changeup to start me off, and I looked bad. So I was like, ‘OK, that’s what I‘m going to look for.’ Then he threw the fastball that I fouled off and took a couple and came back with the changeup that I put in the seats.”

The home run was Gonzalez’s 189th with the Rockies, moving him past Tulowitzki into fifth place all-time in franchise history. Gonzalez said because Tulowitzki did so much for the Rockies’ organization, he deserved the warm welcome he received. But if the reception was expected, it was still a bit strange for Gonzalez to see.

“I kind of took it personally,” Gonzalez said. “I wanted to make sure the fans, they’re on my side and not on the other side. That’s what it looked like when he stepped to the plate and everybody was cheering and they got the Tulo chant (going). I said, ‘OK let me make sure that I‘m the one wearing purple, so everybody (will) cheer for me when I hit it in the seats.’ ”

Rockies starter Jon Gray (5-3) worked seven innings for the first time in three starts and allowed five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts while earning his first win in four starts since June 5.

He gave up a homer to Devon Travis in the first and then retired 14 of the next 15 batters. Gray didn’t allow another hit until Travis doubled with two outs in the sixth, Josh Donaldson singled him home and Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer that gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead.

Gray had shoulder fatigue in his last start Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, where he threw just 40 of 80 pitches for strikes and worked four innings. He cut back on his between-starts throwing and immediately noticed the effect.

“I could tell, just the amount of rest I had, everything felt fresh,” Gray said. “Arm (strength) was there. I was getting on top of the ball. Sliders were down. I felt pretty good.”

Estrada allowed five hits and three runs in six innings, extending his major league record of 12 consecutive starts in which he held opponents to five hits or fewer while pitching at least six innings.

After Drew Storen took over for Estrada in the seventh, the Rockies capitalized on his wildness. Storen gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Barnes, who had three hits. Storen (1-3) hit Charlie Blackmon in the upper back with a 1-2 pitch and then hit Adames in the right knee with an 0-2 pitch before Nolan Arenado’s single gave the Rockies their first lead of the game 5-4.

“I kind of tried to get in a little too much,” Storen said, “tried to throw a little too hard, and I kind of yanked it. I kind of missed my location on a couple of other pitches, and that was pretty much it. You’re not going to find much success late in the game if you’re doing that.”

Jesse Chavez, who relieved Storen, forced in a run with a walk. Daniel Descalso sliced a two-run single to left, and Barnes doubled home a run.

NOTES: Rockies SS Trevor Story didn’t play after getting hit on his right middle finger with a pitch in the ninth inning Sunday. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was named National League Player of the Week after hitting .424 (13-for-33) with five homers and nine RBIs. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu didn’t play. He left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning after bruising his left knee diving for a ground ball. An MRI on Monday revealed no structural damage. ... The Blue Jays are 0-7 at Coors Field, where they last played in 2010 but 9-0 against the Rockies in Toronto. ... Rockies LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) completed a series of fielding drills without difficulty and is scheduled to pitch one inning Tuesday for Class A Modesto on a planned two-game rehab assignment. ... Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak was available to pinch hit and fouled out in the seventh after sitting out all three games over the weekend in Chicago with a bruised and swollen left knee, the result of fouling a pitch off his leg Wednesday.