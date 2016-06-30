Sanchez, Blue Jays stop Rockies

DENVER -- The Toronto bullpen is an ongoing problem area this season. However, nearly all of the Blue Jays’ relievers had the afternoon off Wednesday because starter Aaron Sanchez dazzled the Colorado Rockies.

Sanchez worked a career-high-tying eight innings and allowed one run as Toronto beat Colorado 5-3 in the rubber game of a three-game series. It was the Blue Jays’ first win in a series of three or more games since June 3-5, when they took two of three games at Boston.

“That’s as good as you can pitch in a place like this, giving up one run in eight innings,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s what he’s capable of. The sky’s the limit. He keeps getting better and better.”

Sanchez (8-1) got 14 outs on ground balls, including two double plays, while lowering his ERA to 3.08.

The Rockies managed just six hits, all singles, off Sanchez, who issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts during his season-high-tying 106-pitch outing. He has won seven consecutive decisions and has gone 12 starts without a defeat since his lone loss April 22 against the Oakland A‘s.

“I felt like I had everything working today,” Sanchez said. “Mostly sinkers as it normally is, but when I needed a chance to throw off-speed, I felt like it was there.”

The Rockies made closer Roberto Osuna squirm. He issued a leadoff walk in the ninth, followed by consecutive run-scoring doubles by Mark Reynolds and Daniel Descalso. Osuna struck out Brandon Barnes before Tony Wolters doubled, sending Descalso to third.

After pinch hitter Nick Hundley struck out, Osuna hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch to load the bases for Cristhian Adames. The Colorado shortstop tried to check his swing on a third strike but was called out to end the game.

Entering the game, the Blue Jays’ relievers were 8-18 -- by far the worst record of any major league relief corps -- with a 4.31 ERA and 11 blown saves. The Toronto relievers had allowed 39 percent (42 of 109) of their inherited runners to score. Only the New York Yankees at 43 percent (29 of 67) had a greater percentage of inherited runners that scored.

Junior Lake opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning, and two two-out runs gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the third. Josh Donaldson hit his 18th home run, and the first allowed by Tyler Anderson (0-2) after starting his career with 19 2/3 homerless innings. Edwin Encarnacion doubled and scored when Troy Tulowitzki grounded a hard single to right.

The Rockies scored on Descalso’s two-out single in the fourth. The second baseman came through with his 15th RBI on just his 18th hit after Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez opened the inning with back-to-back singles and Reynolds grounded into a double play.

After the fourth, the Rockies didn’t a get runner in scoring position against Sanchez until the seventh. He gave up a single and his only two walks to load the bases with one out but got pinch hitter Ryan Raburn to ground into a double play.

In his fourth career start, Anderson, who has a 2.66 ERA, went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He never set the side down in order but never allowed the Blue Jays to mount a sustained rally.

After Anderson left, the Blue Jays tacked on a seventh-inning run when Jordan Lyles gave up three successive one-out singles. Toronto scored on a wild pitch in the ninth after closer Carlos Estevez, pitching for the first time in three days, loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter.

After a 3-3 road trip, the Blue Jays begin a challenging 11-game, 11-day homestand Thursday with Cleveland, Kansas City and Detroit. The Rockies, who finished a 3-4 homestand, on Friday begin a six-game road trip to Dodger Stadium and San Francisco.

“This road trip is going to be huge for us,” Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez said. “We’re going to play the two teams ahead of us. We’ve got to gain ground, and we all understand that we’re going to be facing some tough pitchers. We’ve just got to continue to put some runs on the board and expect from the pitchers better outings to give us an opportunity to win games.”

NOTES: Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an infield single in the fourth inning. ... Colorado SS Trevor Story did not play after aggravating his right middle finger on his final swing in the eighth inning Tuesday night. Story was hit on the finger with a pitch Sunday. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu, who sustained a left knee contusion Sunday, did not play Wednesday. LeMahieu said his knee was improved and there were no ill effects from Tuesday night, when he entered the game after Story was hurt. ... Colorado RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) is scheduled to throw five innings or around 70-75 pitches Thursday in a rehab start for high Class A Modesto. If all goes well, Chatwood is expected to return to the Rockies’ rotation July 5. ... Blue Jays LHP Brett Cecil (left lat strain) will rejoin the team Thursday in Toronto and likely will be activated for a game that night with Cleveland. ... Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, has hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games.