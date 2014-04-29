Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t had much luck against left-handed pitching in 2014 - and that doesn’t bode well for them as they open a three-game set Tuesday night against the host Kansas City Royals. Toronto comes into the set batting just .225 for the season in 204 at-bats against southpaws. The Royals will look to lower that mark even further in the opener as they trot out veteran lefty Jason Vargas, who is off to a surprisingly strong start.

The Blue Jays aim to rebound following a disappointing 2-4 homestand against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. They’ll counter with right-hander Dustin McGowan, who may not be long for the starting rotation after struggling in his previous start and admitting afterward that he may not be cut out for high pitch counts. It’s the first meeting of the season after Toronto won four of six encounters in 2013.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Dustin McGowan (1-1, 6.88 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (2-0, 1.54)

McGowan looked like the feel-good story of the season for Toronto after being given the home-opening assignment, but he promptly allowed four runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings in that one and hasn’t looked good except for an April 11 gem against Baltimore. McGowan surrendered six runs over four innings to the Orioles last time out, and told reporters afterward: “Sometimes it seems like the ball is not coming out quite right after 60-65 pitches.”

Vargas is having no such problems, much to the delight of the Royals and their fans. The 31-year-old has gone at least six innings and 100 pitches in each of his first five starts while permitting two earned runs or fewer in each of them. Just two years removed from coughing up a whopping 35 home runs in 33 starts with the Seattle Mariners, Vargas has managed to keep the ball in the park like an ace - allowing just three homers through his first 35 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion is 5-for-15 with a pair of home runs lifetime against Vargas.

2. Royals DH Billy Butler, who hit 15 home runs in 2013 and 29 the year before, has yet to go deep in 87 at-bats this season.

3. Toronto leads the series 187-178.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Blue Jays 3