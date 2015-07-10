Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

The Kansas City Royals hope to pad the best record in the American League when they wrap up the first half by hosting the struggling Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game set starting Friday. The Royals have won five straight to begin pulling away from the AL Central pack, while Toronto has dropped eight of its last 11 contests to drop back to .500 for the first time since June 9.

The Royals have gotten it done at the plate lately, scoring seven or more runs in a season-best four straight games. “This time last week we were trying to figure out why our bats were so quiet, so it just goes in cycles,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. “You just ride it as long as you can when you’re hot and continue to grind through it when you’re not.” The Blue Jays find themselves trying to grind it out after being shut out on four hits Thursday to drop three of four to the Chicago White Sox and fall 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. Royals left-hander Danny Duffy hopes for better luck against the Blue Jays than his appearance against them last season, when he gave up two runs and failed to record an out in a relief stint.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (6-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-4, 5.14)

Estrada struggled in his first start after flirting with a perfect game June 24, but he rebounded with a solid outing in his last turn. The 32-year-old limited Detroit to two runs and five hits over five innings to move within one win of his career high from 2013 and 2014. The Royals are one of only four teams in the majors that Estrada has never faced.

Duffy has not won since April 30 against Detroit, but that stretch spans only six starts thanks to more than a month on the disabled list. The 26-year-old turned in his first quality start since that victory in his last outing, holding Minnesota to two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays have roughed up Duffy in three meetings (two starts), touching him for 11 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain is 15-for-29 with two homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games, including five multi-hit contests.

2. Toronto 2B Devon Travis had two of the team’s four hits Thursday and his hitting .370 in 13 games since coming off the disabled list June 26.

3. Kansas City is short-handed with All-Star LF Alex Gordon expected to miss eight weeks with a groin injury and 3B Mike Moustakas on the bereavement list.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Blue Jays 4