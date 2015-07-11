Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

The Kansas City Royals vie for a season high-tying seventh win in a row when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. Alcides Escobar recorded an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to eight contests during Friday’s 3-0 triumph as the Royals moved within one victory of matching their seven-game run to begin the campaign.

Escobar is 15-for-33 with seven runs scored during his torrid hitting stretch and 8-for-20 (.400) lifetime versus Saturday starter Mark Buehrle. Eric Hosmer, who is 6-for-20 (.300) against the veteran left-hander, collected four hits in the series opener and has seven in his last three contests. While Kansas City (51-33) owns the top record in the American League, Toronto (44-45) has dropped nine of 12 to fall 4 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the East. Rookie Devon Travis is 5-for-11 in his last three contests and 18-for-49 with eight runs scored since returning from the disabled list in late June.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (9-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (7-4, 2.89)

Buehrle tasted defeat for the first time since May 23 and did so in painful fashion on Monday, getting hit in the ankle by a comebacker en route to a 4-2 setback to the Chicago White Sox. His X-ray came back negative and the 36-year-old Missouri native will look to shake off any lingering soreness and secure his 15th consecutive double-digit win season on Saturday. Buehrle has enjoyed considerable success against Kansas City, posting a 25-12 record with two complete games to his credit.

Young yielded two homers and settled for a no-decision in his last outing on Tuesday after allowing four runs and five hits in six innings versus Texas. The 36-year-old looks to rebound against Toronto, versus which he has posted a 2-0 record in three career starts despite permitting a 5.17 ERA. Young is 0-3 in his last four home starts, yielding 18 runs and six homers in that stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas won the MLB Final Vote for the All-Star Game, giving the team six representatives in the Midsummer Classic - with OF Alex Gordon sidelined by injury.

2. Toronto rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat strain) is expected to make a rehab start for Single-A Dunedin on Saturday before being shuffled to Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Royals RF Alex Rios burned his former team by going 2-for-4 on Friday and has five multi-hit performances in July.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Blue Jays 2