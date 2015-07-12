Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

Before several of their members head to Cincinnati to take part in the All-Star Game, the Kansas City Royals look to pick up another series win when they host Toronto in the rubber game of a three-game set Sunday. Seven Royals made the American League roster for the Midsummer Classic, including four who were voted in as starters, though left fielder Alex Gordon will not be able to play due to a recent injury.

Kansas City had won six straight before suffering a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Danny Valencia slugged a three-run homer and Edwin Encarnacion went deep with a man on to lead Toronto’s 11-hit attack. It broke the Blue Jays’ three-game slide and gave them an opportunity - with a win Sunday - to enter the All-Star break with a winning record. Lefty Felix Doubront will make his second start of the season for Toronto opposite Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Felix Doubront (1-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-4, 3.40)

After making nine starts at Triple-A and one relief appearance for the Blue Jays, Doubront shined in his first start with the team Tuesday. He allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-1 road win over the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old has given up 10 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings over three career starts against Kansas City.

Volquez gave up a run in five innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the sixth time in his last eight outings he has failed to last six frames. It was his second straight no-decision following a string of four consecutive wins. The Dominican Republic native, who is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA in nine home starts this year, has been pounded for 21 runs (19 earned) in 19 1/3 innings in his career against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are attempting to win 52 games before the break for the first time in franchise history.

2. Blue Jays All-Star 3B Josh Donaldson is 0-for-11 in his last three games and was removed from Saturday’s win with an illness.

3. Toronto SS Jose Reyes is 11-for-33 with four stolen bases and four runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Blue Jays 4