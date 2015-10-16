Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays had to battle back from an 0-2 deficit and overcome some controversy in Game 5, but in the end they made it to their first American League Championship Series in 22 years. The Kansas City Royals, who host the Blue Jays in Game 1 on Friday, were the long-suffering franchise crashing the postseason party last season but are the experienced veterans this time around.

The Blue Jays led the majors in runs scored and home runs during the regular season and finally got that power going in the final three games of the AL Division Series, highlighted by Jose Bautista’s dramatic three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 5 on Wednesday. The Royals finished 14th in the AL in home runs but beat out Toronto by one game for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and is ready to take a step up in competition. “We try to do the best we can against every team, and we all know Toronto is a better team than Houston,” Royals Game 1 starter Edinson Volquez told reporters. “They’ve got more veteran guys and more power hitters.” Kansas City had no trouble scoring runs with its season on the line and put up 14 runs in the final 11 innings of the ALDS against the Astros after totaling 11 in the previous 34 frames.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (0-1, 4.76)

Estrada picked up right where he left off after a strong regular season and held Texas to one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn a win in Game 3 of the ALDS. The 32-year-old allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his last 14 starts and did not walk a batter in either of his last two turns. Estrada lost his only start against the Royals this season, surrendering two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings at Kansas City on July 10.

Volquez allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings and lost Game 3 of the ALDS to the Astros on Sunday. The Dominican Republic native is 0-3 with an 8.76 ERA in three career postseason starts and has yet to complete six innings in the playoffs. Volquez has never beaten Toronto, posting an 0-4 record with a 6.76 ERA in six career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales homered three times among five hits in the ALDS.

2. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (shoulder) went 2-for-21 in the ALDS.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas, who homered twice in the ALCS sweep last season, went 2-for-18 against Houston.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 2