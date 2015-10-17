Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

David Price has lost all six of his career postseason starts but looks to end that pattern when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Toronto hopes the left-hander can flash his regular-season form as it attempts to even the best-of-seven series after falling 5-0 in Friday’s opener.

Price is well aware of his postseason struggles and claims he isn’t putting extra pressure on himself. “No, I know it’s going to come,” Price said in a press conference. “I have 100 percent confidence in myself. I know my teammates do, as well, and our coaching staff. This is part of it. You’ve got to be able to live in the moment.” Four Kansas City pitchers combined for a three-hitter in Game 1, silencing Toronto’s powerful bats. Salvador Perez hit a solo homer and Alcides Escobar went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Royals, who won their eighth consecutive ALCS contest - two off the major-league record set by the Baltimore Orioles from 1969-73.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH David Price (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-1, 7.71)

Price picked up a victory in relief in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Texas despite surrendering three runs and six hits over three innings. He served up two homers in his one start versus the Rangers after allowing just four in 11 regular-season turns with the Blue Jays. Price is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Kansas City, including a 1-0 mark and 2.93 ERA in two 2015 starts.

The 24-year-old Ventura is making his third start this postseason and the seventh of his career as manager Ned Yost feels he has found his comfort zone. “I don’t think he’s gotten any better in terms of his talent, but as a professional and as a competitor, he’s gotten a lot better,” Yost said. “He’s matured a lot, which is a good thing. Young guys go through some tough times up here. And the more you endure it, the more you learn from it, the better off you’re going to be.” Ventura is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against Toronto, with the win coming this season despite allowing five runs and six hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion sprained a ligament in his left middle finger on Friday and is questionable for Game 2.

2. Kansas City has scored 21 runs while winning its last three games, and 1B Eric Hosmer and DH Kendrys Morales have each driven in five during the span.

3. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki was hitless in four at-bats in Game 1 and is 2-for-25 in the postseason.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Royals 2