Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

David Price’s struggles in the postseason during his career and this October in particular will all be forgotten with one dominant outing on Friday. Price will take the mound looking for his first career postseason win as a starter when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Kansas City Royals in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday.

Price gets another chance because the Blue Jays offense showed up on Wednesday and battered Edinson Volquez and the Kansas City staff in the 7-1 triumph. The big hit came from Troy Tulowitzki, who is 4-for-8 with six RBIs in Toronto’s two wins in the series and 3-for-11 with one RBI in the three losses. The Royals are heading home for the final two games in the series and are showing no panic while sitting on a 3-2 lead. “That’s why homefield was so important to us,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters after the Game 5 loss. “We really wanted to play four games in our park. And we’re taking a 3-games-to-2-lead back to where we are comfortable and back to our home fans that support us and are fantastic.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH David Price (1-2, 7.02 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-1, 6.57)

Price has allowed 10 runs in 13 2/3 innings in his two starts this postseason, dropping him to 0-7 in his seven career turns as a playoff starter. It looked like the free agent to-be was on his way to a win in Game 2 with six scoreless innings before a misplay in short right field opened the floodgates to a five-run inning and an eventual 6-3 setback. Price has allowed a total of 13 earned runs in the postseason – matching the total from his final seven regular season outings.

Ventura is still looking for his first win of the 2015 postseason and allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings while going up against Price in Game 2. The 24-year-old does have 16 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over three appearances this postseason to go along with six walks. Ventura surrendered a total of one run and six hits over 14 innings in his final two regular season starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson has hit safely in each of the five ALCS games and doubled in the last two.

2. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas is 5-for-35 in the postseason.

3. Kansas City RHP Kelvin Herrera has 14 strikeouts in seven innings across seven postseason appearances.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 2