Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays have won three games in a row and eight of 11 to pull within one percentage point of the top spot in the American League East. The surging Blue Jays look to continue their torrid stretch on Friday, when they open a three-game series at the reeling Kansas City Royals.

Russell Martin scored the winning run in a 4-1 victory over Houston on Thursday and will see a familiar face when his 2013-14 batterymate Francisco Liriano takes the mound on Friday. While Toronto is ascending in the standings, its 2015 AL Championship Series opponent has dropped 10 of 13 to plummet into fourth place in the Central. Alex Gordon's brutal season found a highlight on Thursday as the veteran belted a two-run homer in a 3-2 setback against Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old struck out in his other three at-bats in the series finale to see his season average drop to .202, although he is batting a significantly better .296 versus Liriano in his career.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (6-11, 5.46 ERA) vs. Royals RH Dillon Gee (3-5, 4.66)

Acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, Liriano will make his debut for his fourth team on Friday. The 32-year-old Dominican hopes the fresh start will alter his recent fortunes, as Liriano has been taken deep on two occasions in both of his last two starts and has averaged 5 1/2 walks per contest. Alcides Escobar has hit safely in six of his last seven games but is just 2-for-15 with three strikeouts versus Liriano.

Gee fell to 0-3 in his last five outings on Sunday after yielding four runs and seven hits - two homers - in a 5-3 loss at Texas. The 30-year-old's lone positive was that he lasted a season-high six innings in the setback. Gee went a bit longer in his lone career meeting with Toronto, permitting three runs and overcoming four walks in 6 2/3 frames to pick up the win while pitching for the New York Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion, who belted a solo homer on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to seven games, recorded five hits to help his team sweep Kansas City last month.

2. The Royals own a 32-19 record at home, although they have dropped six of their last eight at Kauffman Stadium.

3. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis had an RBI single among his three hits on Thursday, but he went 1-for-9 in last month's series versus Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Royals 2