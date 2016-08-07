Preview: Blue Jays at Royals

Devon Travis has embraced the month of August with both arms and, in the process, has put the squeeze on the Kansas City Royals. The 25-year-old looks to continue his torrid display at the plate on Sunday afternoon as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays attempt to win the rubber match of the three-game series versus Kansas City.

Travis belted a pair of solo homers in Friday’s 4-3 win before going deep once again among his two hits in Saturday’s 4-2 setback. The promising star is a blistering 10-for-27 with five RBIs and four runs scored this month and 10-for-30 with three homers with six RBIs and as many runs scored in eight encounters with the Royals. While Toronto fell for just the fourth time in 13 games and remained a percentage point behind American League East-leading Baltimore, Kansas City emerged victorious for just the fourth time in 15 games overall and third occasion in 10 outings at Kauffman Stadium. Eric Hosmer had a two-run single to highlight his third multi-hit performance in five games and is batting .333 (52-for-156) in 38 career contests versus Toronto.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (8-4, 4.74 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (6-9, 4.83)

Stroman recorded his first double-digit strikeout performance by fanning a career-best 13 on Monday, but the 25-year-old settled for a no-decision at Houston despite allowing one run on three hits in seven innings. Stroman has righted the ship after a tough stretch, going 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA in his last six outings. Included in that mix was a sterling effort versus Kansas City on July 6, as Stroman improved to 2-0 in as many starts against the Royals by permitting just two runs on three hits in eight frames of a 4-2 victory.

Mired in an 0-5 stretch in his last seven outings, Ventura overcame allowing four walks for the second time in three starts to escape with a no-decision at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Dominican limited the damage to two runs on six hits in five innings and kept the ball in the park after being taken deep on three occasions versus Texas on July 28. Ventura, who is in search of his first win since June 17, won his lone career decision in two starts against Toronto despite yielding four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City CF Paulo Orlando is 11-for-22 with a solo homer and three runs scored in August.

2. Toronto OF Jose Bautista is 5-for-32 in his last eight games.

3. Royals OF Kendrys Morales is 2-for-18 with six strikeouts in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 2