Blue Jays 12, Royals 2: Juan Francisco recorded a season-high four RBIs, including two in the first inning as Toronto scored seven times before coasting to a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Marcus Stroman (2-0) was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst, winning his first major league start while allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Francisco finished with three hits, Adam Lind was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Brett Lawrie added a pair of singles and knocked in three for the Blue Jays.

Royals starter Aaron Brooks (0-1) did not get out of the first inning in his first major league start, allowing all seven runs while managing only two outs. Alex Gordon doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games while Brett Hayes and Norichika Aoki each had an RBI for Kansas City, which had won the first two in the series.

The Blue Jays sent 12 men to the plate in the first inning and recorded five hits - starting with Jose Bautista’s RBI double - three walks and Brooks hit a pair of batters. Francisco had a two-run ground-rule double while Lind, Jose Reyes and Melky Cabrera added RBI singles and Lawrie was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Kansas City got on the board with a two-out RBI single by Hayes in the second, but Lind doubled and scored on Lawrie’s base hit in the bottom of the frame. Lind’s RBI double, a sacrifice fly by Lawrie and Francisco’s run-scoring single gave Toronto an 11-1 lead in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion ended May with 16 homers, one shy of the major league record for the month by Barry Bonds (2001), after going 1-for-3 with two walks. … Toronto RHP Todd Redmond gave up one run over the final three innings to register his first career save. … The Royals optioned INF/OF Jimmy Paredes to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Brooks on the roster.