Hosmer’s four-hit game propels Royals to 3-0 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer had been struggling on this homestand, but no longer.

Hosmer stroked four hits and Danny Duffy combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout as the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Hosmer’s four-hit game was his first since July 1, 2014, and raised his average to .292. He was 5-for-28 during the homestand before going 6-for-8 in the past two games.

”A four-hit game is big for anybody,“ Hosmer said. ”I’ll definitely take it. It feels good. It’s big for me. It’s been a tough homestand.

“You get a night like this is really big. As long as we keep winning, that’s the name of the game.”

Catcher Salvador Perez led off the eighth with his 15th home run, a shot off reliever Ryan Tepera.

Duffy (3-4) allowed four singles in six innings to pick up the victory.

”I thought he threw the ball great to get us through six scoreless,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”He made big pitches when he needed to. His command was off a little bit.

“That’s a real dangerous team over there. You make a mistake and they can hit it a mile. But his stuff was so good, it was keeping them off the heart of the bat.”

Greg Holland worked the ninth for his 18th save. Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis, both All-Star selections, each worked a scoreless inning before Holland.

Jays starter Marco Estrada (6-5) gave up two runs and a season-high nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Toronto has not scored a run in 24 innings and was shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since June 7-8, 2014, against St. Louis.

“We’ve cooled off with the bats, but we’ve also run into some good pitching, no doubt about that,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “It was bound to happen.”

Estrada was visited by the trainer and Gibbons with two outs in the first inning after Hosmer drilled a single off his right shin. Estrada limped back to the mound and made a few warmup tosses but remained in the game.

“I didn’t really want to come out and I couldn’t really feel my legs, to be honest with you,” Estrada said. “When he asked me, you either can or you can‘t. I just said I‘m going to do it. It did feel better as the game went on.”

Right fielder Alex Rios doubled to center in the second to score Perez, who led off the inning with a single.

The Royals picked up a two-out run in the fourth when shortstop Alcides Escobar’s single scored Rios, who singled and stole second, his 250th career steal.

Duffy, who was making his fourth start since coming off the disabled list, walked left fielder Danny Valencia and gave up a single to designated hitter Russell Martin to lead off the fourth but retired the next three batters without the runners advancing.

Jays shortstop Jose Reyes opened the third with a single but was thrown out by left fielder Jarrod Dyson when he attempted to stretch it into a double. Dyson has three assists in as many games since replacing injured Alex Gordon.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed two hours and seven minutes because of rain, with the first pitch at 9:17 p.m. CDT. ... 3B Mike Moustakas was reinstated from the bereavement/family medical emergency list after missing four games to be with his mother, who is ill. ... 3B Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The Royals went 4-0 with Cuthbert starting at third base. ... Jays rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez will throw 50 pitches for Class A Dunedin on Saturday and then report to Triple-A Buffalo for rehab starts Thursday and July 21. He is on the disabled list with a right latissimus dorsi strain. ... Jays LHP Mark Buehrle will start a Saturday matinee against the Royals, who will counter with RHP Chris Young working on three days’ rest.