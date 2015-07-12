Royals outslug Blue Jays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals are hotter than the Kansas City heat, which had a 98-degree heat index for the first pitch Sunday and the temperatures continued to rise during the game.

Kendrys Morales and Paulo Orlando homered and Lorenzo Cain had three hits as the Royals outslugged the Toronto Blue Jays 11-10 Sunday.

”It’s tough especially with the heat,“ Cain said. ”It was too hot, too hot for me. We found ways to put up runs after those guys did. It was a crazy game. I definitely felt we had it after scoring six, seven there early. They found a way to get back in the ball game.

Orlando’s eighth-inning solo blast turned out to be the winning run. Orlando had family and a Brazilian contingency at Kauffman Stadium. They waved the Brazil flag after his homer.

“I just saw the flag and her (his wife),” he said. “I just tried to do my best for her.”

Morales hit a three-run homer in a six-run first inning, pushing his RBI total to 61.

The Royals blew a 7-0 lead, as the Blue Jays sent a dozen men to the plate in an eight-run sixth. Third baseman Danny Valencia and designated hitter Jose Bautista contributed two-run doubles in the inning.

But the Jays failed to hold an 8-7 lead even for a half of inning as the Royals scored three in the sixth.

”The key is you take the lead there, you’ve got to get some outs,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”You’ve got to get a shutdown. The first two guys got on. That’s what absolutely kills you. This game was a war of attrition on both sides. Nobody, neither team played particularly good baseball.

“We played gutsy baseball. Guys are running on empty out there. It was so hot and, you know, it’s that time of year, so it’s tough. It’s tough because we’ve done it before, but you’ve got to go out and shut somebody down.”

There were 27 hits and seven errors in the game.

“Not a very pretty baseball game by any means,” Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas said. “Paulo hit a huge home run. We were able to battle back once we got down. That’s just the style of this team. We never quit. We never give up and we were able to come away with a win.”

Morales’ three-run homer highlighted the six-run first off Red Sox left-hander Felix Doubront.

The inning began with shortstop Alcides Escobar’s single, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. It included second baseman Omar Infante’s double to score catcher Salvador Perez, who reached on an error.

First baseman Eric Hosmer and rookie left fielder Orlando provided RBI singles in the first, when the Royals sent 10 men to the plate.

Shortstop Jose Reyes and left fielder Chris Colabello committed errors in the first with two of the six runs being unearned.

Hosmer drove in center fielder Cain with a fifth-inning single to make it 7-0.

The Jays tied it at 10 in the eighth on Reyes’ third hit.

“It was one of those days when nothing was going to come easy,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Jays enter the break a game below .500.

“I like our team,” said Jays catcher Russell Martin, who doubled home a run in the seventh. “I didn’t like the way we played today, but I do like our team. I like what we have the ability to do on a day-to-day basis. So we’re going to keep fighting, keep plugging away and when it’s all said and done, we’ll see. We’ll see where we are.”

NOTES: 3B Josh Donaldson, who left in the sixth inning Saturday with flu-like symptoms, was held out of the Jays lineup Sunday. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez, who is on the Jays disabled list with a strained right lat, threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a rehab outing Saturday for High Class A Dunedin. ... The Royals will start RHPs Chris Young and Edinson Volquez in a day-night doubleheader Friday at Chicago. ... Toronto’s Jose Bautista was in the lineup as the DH, but will skip the All-Star game because of a sore right shoulder. He will spend the four days resting, rehabbing and receiving treatment on the shoulder. Bautista was ejected in the eighth inning.