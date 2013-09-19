Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

R.A. Dickey said these late-season starts are vital for him and important for the Blue Jays.

“These are important games, for me particularly,” Dickey said after striking out eight over seven innings in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the New York Yankees. “We’re going to be competing next year, so it’s important to get it right now.”

Getting it right, in Dickey’s case, is having a knuckleball that was as effective as it was last season when he won the National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets.

That means having a hard knuckle with big movement, the way it was working on Tuesday.

“The knuckleball stayed hard for most of the night, it was moving all over the place,” said catcher Josh Thole who also caught Dickey with the Mets and came to Toronto with him in an offseason trade. “In the ‘pen it was moving more than I’ve seen since I’ve been here. It was definitely a mental grind for seven innings tonight.”

Dickey struggled in the first but was able to leave the bases loaded with a strikeout. He left two more on in the second. He faced the minimum number of batters in his final five innings, striking out the side in the third and getting a double play grounder in the fourth.

“He got stronger as he went on I think,” Thole said. “That was the difference. You could see it. His velocity kind of jumped up I think in the third inning, he was throwing the harder consistently and it was all over. What you saw tonight is what I saw last year for 25 starts. It was consistently that every night.”

“I didn’t get discouraged the first two innings,” Dickey said. “I was throwing good knuckleballs. I thought I had a couple of pitches there 3-2 and ended up being balls but outside of that it was moving pretty drastically tonight. Even in the first two innings I knew I had a pretty good one. I just needed to stay the course with it. It was probably the latest action I’ve had on it here in particular.”

”He’s finishing strong,“ manager John Gibbons said. He’s on a nice little roll, he’s going to give up some runs, he’s going to give up some home runs, that’s part of it but when he’s on he can dominate you like he did tonight. We brought him in here to win some games and he’s given us a chance to do that this year.”

Dickey has won 13 games this season. The Blue Jays hope that by finishing strong he can start them on the road to a better season next year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-82

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Yankees (Hiroki Kuroda 11-11, 3.13) at Blue Jays (Todd Redmond 3-2, 4.10)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Todd Redmond went 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his last outing against the Orioles, arguably the best start of the 28-year-old’s young career. Redmond was removed after just 75 pitches where he allowed three hits while striking out seven.

--LHP J.A. Happ matched a season-high when he pitched seven innings in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees. Happ also had a season-high seven strikeouts in the start. “I thought he was tremendous. He was a different guy tonight,” said manager John Gibbons. “Hopefully that’s a start. He’s got to feel good about that. We pissed it away but he’s got to feel good about that outing.”

--SS Jose Reyes’ double in the first inning of Wednesday’s loss gives him 60 games of 83 in which he has hit safely this season. He has doubled to lead off the game in three of his last five contests. Reyes also picked up his 15th stolen base in the first inning.

--3B Brett Lawrie has a five-game hit streak after his double in the fourth inning Wednesday. Lawrie has hit safely in 37 of his last 47 games, hitting .307 in that span.

--OF Colby Rasmus hit his 22nd home run Wednesday night. He has now homered in each of his first four games since returning from the disabled list Sept. 13. It is the first time in his career he has homered in four straight games. Rasmus became the second Blue Jay to hit in four straight games this season joining Edwin Encarnacion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I hung a split to Cano and he got out in front and hit it pretty hard. To Soriano I thought I made a good pitch down and away and he

got the head to and I hung another pitch to Vernon [Wells].” -- Reliever Steve Delabar, on the fatal pitches in the eighth inning that allowed the Yankees to rally for a 4-3 victory over the Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He will have season-ending surgery to clean up cartilage later the week of Sept. 16-22.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

