Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons likes what he has seen so far from unheralded starter Todd Redmond.

After Redmond pitched a career-high seven innings in a 6-2 victory over the Yankees on Thursday, Gibbons said he reminded him of left-hander Mark Buehrle even though Redmond is a right-hander.

“He’s doing a tremendous job,” Gibbons said. “He’s got strikeout ability. If you watch him, he competes. He doesn’t give in, nothing rattles him, he’s a lot like Buehrle from the right side. They’ve got the same mental approach. They just compete, good, bad or ugly, they don’t back down from anything. They take the ball. You need more of those guys if you’re going to win anything.”

Redmond throws harder than Buehrle and obviously does not have the same credentials. However, at 4-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 12 starts and three relief outings, he has done well for someone claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on March 22.

He pitched six games for Triple-A Buffalo, including five starts, and was 3-1 with a 5.06 ERA before getting the call to help out a beleaguered Blue Jays pitching staff at the time.

“I just know my ability and I know I was capable of doing it when I had gone through the minors,” he said. “I got the chance, and now I‘m just trying to go with it and run with it while I’ve got the chance. If you can throw strikes, you can be successful at any level. It’s definitely been a good year, getting the opportunity to pitch, to get in the rotation, it’s a dream come true actually to go out there and be able to compete and help the team win.”

Redmond’s impressive season isn’t the result of any mechanical alterations.

“I haven’t changed my delivery, I haven’t changed anything from previous years to now,” he said.

Yankees infielder Mark Reynolds said after Thursday’s game, “He kind of short-arms the ball and it makes his 92, 93 (mph pitches) play up a little bit. He was locating well, he threw a couple of sidearm pitches, and when you’re not really expecting it, it kind of freezes you a little bit.”

Doing the unexpected is becoming the expected for Redmond this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-82

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (Esmil Rogers, 5-7, 4.47) at Red Sox (Jon Lester, 14-8, 3.75)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion had successful surgery in Cleveland on Thursday to clean up cartilage in his left wrist. A conservative estimate is that he will be able to swing a bat in two months. The wrist had been bothering him off and on most of the season. He missed four games with it last week before returning to play the three-game series against Baltimore, when he was letting his bat fly on his swings more than usual. “It got to the point where he couldn’t go on,” manager John Gibbons said Thursday.

--RHP Esmil Rogers will make his 19th start and 43rd appearance of the season when he opens the three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. He is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts in September. He was briefly returned to the bullpen after struggling in August, when he was 0-2 with a 7.66 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 4.40 ERA in six games, including two starts, this year against the Red Sox and is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA in one start and one relief appearance at Fenway in 2013. He is 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA in seven career games, including two starts, against Boston.

--C J.P. Arencibia was 0-for-4 Thursday, and he is in an 0-for-20 hitting funk. His batting average for the season has dropped to .197. He is on pace to end the season with the lowest batting average ever by a Blue Jays regular. The record is .205 by 2B Aaron Hill in 2010.

--CF Colby Rasmus was 0-for-2 with two walks Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 6-2 win over the Yankees. It ended his streak of having hit a home run in four games consecutive games after returning from the disabled list Sept. 13. Rasmus had been out since Aug. 11 because of a left oblique strain. It was the first time in his career that he had homered in four consecutive games. He was 6-for-15 (.400) during his four-game hitting streak that ended Thursday.

--3B Brett Lawrie was 1-for-4 Thursday in Toronto’s 6-2 victory over the Yankees to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .280 (7-for-25) during that span.

--RHP Todd Redmond held the Yankees to four hits and one run on a homer by OF Curtis Granderson in Toronto’s 6-2 win Thursday. Redmond improved to 4-2 with a 3.82 ERA after throwing a season-high seven innings. “He’s doing a tremendous job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got strikeout ability. If you watch him, he competes. He doesn’t give in, nothing rattles him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way the year has gone, we’re looking at some satisfaction. To take two out of three from them is nice, especially the way they’ve been beating us like a drum all year long. We like to inflict our own version of pain somehow.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays completed a series win over the Yankees with a 6-2 victory Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Rajai Davis

OF Moises Sierra

OF Kevin Pillar