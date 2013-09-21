Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

Toronto center fielder Colby Rasmus has had an up-and-down second half of the season. On Friday it was a down moment when he was hit in the face with a thrown ball while jogging to his outfield spot in the middle of the first inning.

The ball, thrown by teammate Anthony Gose, hit Rasmus near his left eye. He was transported to a local Boston hospital for a CT scan. Results were not immediately available and the extent of his injuries were unknown.

“I threw the ball and I hit him in the face. I thought he was looking at me,” a shaken Gose said after the game.

The 27-year-old Rasmus had just been activated off the disabled list last week. He missed nearly 30 games with an oblique strain. Since returning to the team, Rasmus was 6-for-17 with four homers and six RBIs in five games. Kevin Pillar replaced the woozy Rasmus.

Heading into Friday’s game, a 6-3 loss to the Red Sox, which allowed Boston to clinch the American League East title, Rasmus was hitting. .276 with 22 homers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-83

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

Next: Blue Jays: (Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 4.17) at Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 11-0, 1.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Colby Rasmus was having a very good year (.276 average, 22 homers, 66 RBIs) considering how bleak things have been for the Blue Jays. But on Friday night this long season for the team took on a strange twist. Before the Red Sox came to bat in the bottom of the first, Toronto’s outfielders were going through their customary warm-ups, tossing the ball in the outfield when someone in the bullpen area hit Rasmus in the side of the head near the left eye with a long toss and he had leave the game. He had just been activated off the disabled list last week after missing 29 games with a strained lat muscle.

--2B Adam Lind came in swinging a hot bat for Toronto, hitting .316 with five homers and 13 RBIs in his last 11 games. But the left-handed hitter was not in the lineup with the left-hander Jon Lester pitching.

--LHP Mark Buehrle (11-9, 4.17 ERA), will face the Red Sox for the fifth time this season on Saturday. The lefty has held the powerful Red Sox offense to one run in two separate outings.

--RHP Esmil Rogers was out of control in Friday night’s 6-3 loss to the Red Sox. He threw only 29 of his 60 pitches for strikes, walking five, though one was intentional, and uncorked a wild pitch that gave Boston its first run of the game. It was a season-high walks and his shortest outing of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve got a great team. It’s a good division, so that speaks volumes about how good they are.” -- Manager John Gibbons, tipping his hat to the Red Sox after Boston clinched the American League East title with a 6-3 win on Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Colby Rasmus (face) was hit while jogging out to take his position in the bottom of the first inning on Sept. 20. The extent of his injury is unknown.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Rajai Davis

OF Moises Sierra

OF Kevin Pillar